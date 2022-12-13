ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

The Associated Press

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
LOUISIANA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges

Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
SHERRARD, IL
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/14)

Charles G IV Parker of Clinton, MO was summoned/cited on 12/10/2022 for stealing/shoplifting. Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing.
CLINTON, MO
Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
ARKANSAS STATE
Wilson County Source

Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Adult Female in Stolen Vehicle From Georgia

December 12, 2022 – Guardian Shield alerted officers to a ‘22 Chevrolet Silverado that was stolen from Georgia. Officers intercepted the truck on Lebanon Rd near N. Mt. Juliet Rd. An adult female, also charged with criminal impersonation, was arrested. More Crime News! The post Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Adult Female in Stolen Vehicle From Georgia appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County

Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
bigfoot99.com

Missouri fugitives arrested in Rawlins

A pickup truck stuck in the snow on the Deep Jack Road west of Saratoga led to the arrest of two suspects holed up in Rawlins who were wanted in the attempted homicide of a Missouri State Trooper. The case began to unfold in late November when a local search...
RAWLINS, WY
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MISSOURI STATE

