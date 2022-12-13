Read full article on original website
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FBI, local drug task forces execute one of the largest drug seizures in Eastern Washington history
RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI's Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force and multiple local law enforcement agencies completed one of the largest drug seizures in Eastern Washington history on Wednesday. The investigation included a series of federal search warrants at several locations within the Tri-cities area, leading up to...
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol employee accused of accepting bribes
ST. LOUIS — A former supervisory motor vehicle inspector with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was indicted in U.S. District Court Wednesday and accused of taking cash bribes. Larry S. Conrad’s primary duty was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in...
Former Missouri inspector accused of accepting cash bribes
A former employee with the Missouri State Highway Patrol is accused of taking cash bribes while inspecting vehicles.
Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges
Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
Transgender inmate on Missouri’s death row asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old...
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/14)
Charles G IV Parker of Clinton, MO was summoned/cited on 12/10/2022 for stealing/shoplifting. Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing.
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Adult Female in Stolen Vehicle From Georgia
December 12, 2022 – Guardian Shield alerted officers to a ‘22 Chevrolet Silverado that was stolen from Georgia. Officers intercepted the truck on Lebanon Rd near N. Mt. Juliet Rd. An adult female, also charged with criminal impersonation, was arrested. More Crime News! The post Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Adult Female in Stolen Vehicle From Georgia appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
Court docs reveal 4 teens, man planned to rob man during marijuana deal
Court documents unsealed Wednesday in Johnson County, Kansas, revealed a plot by four 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old to rob a man during a marijuana transaction last month.
Missouri fugitives arrested in Rawlins
A pickup truck stuck in the snow on the Deep Jack Road west of Saratoga led to the arrest of two suspects holed up in Rawlins who were wanted in the attempted homicide of a Missouri State Trooper. The case began to unfold in late November when a local search...
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
Buchanan Co. Sheriff foresees challenges with legalization of marijuana
As of December 8, it’s now lawful for people ages 21 and older in the state of Missouri to possess and use marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal in Missouri since 2018, but this past November, voters approved a constitutional amendment, legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. Missouri has become the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana.
Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire
A Kansas City-based charity is helping the family that lost two children in an apartment fire early Wednesday. The post Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUALS
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating several wanted individuals. The Warrensburg Police Department is searching for 42-year-old James Patrick Hutchins. Hutchins is wanted for two warrants for failure to appear, as well as sexual misconduct. Hutchins is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The...
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
Mo. Republican pushes for constitutional same-sex marriage change
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
