CNET

iOS 16.1.2: What's New for Your iPhone and How to Get It

If you want your iPhone to reap all the benefits of new features and bug fixes, you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software. The most recent version of iOS provides some security fixes, better wireless provider compatibility and improvements to crash detection for the iPhone 14 series. Apple has yet to confirm details on its security updates and software patches, but says it will share more information soon. It's expected that users will see enhanced performance and connectivity with certain wireless carriers.
CNET

CNN

The best tech products we tested in 2022

After yet another year of rigorously testing all of the latest tech products to help you figure out what’s actually worth buying, here are the big winners in every category.
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality

Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
Business Insider

How to use split screen mode on your Android phone or tablet

You can use split screen mode on Android devices to view and use two apps simultaneously. To enter split screen view, open "Recent Apps," long-press an app, and then tap "Split Screen." On Galaxy devices, tap an app's icon in "Recent Apps" and select "Open in split screen view." Have...
Business Insider

How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device

You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
BGR.com

Microsoft may be building its own super app

Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
BGR.com

xrOS or realityOS? Here’s what Apple’s Mixed Reality headset could feature

Early this year, Apple filed a trademark for realityOS via one of its shell companies. With that, reports about the Cupertino company planning to use this name as the official operating system for its upcoming Mixed Reality headset floated the internet. Then, last week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple would likely use the term xrOS instead, and it would mean something like “extended reality.”
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Apple Insider

Twitter Blue will cost more on an iPhone, than through a browser

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twitter is reportedly planning to charge $7 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription, but the company wants to offset fees and will charge users more per month through theApp Store. The on again,...
Cult of Mac

iOS 16.2 with Freeform, Apple Music Sing and more is just days away

Apple seeded the iOS 16.2 release candidate to developers Wednesday, taking a huge step toward giving iPhone users access to the Freeform collaboration app, the recently announced Apple Music Sing and other exciting new features. The iPadOS 16.2 release candidate also went out with nearly the same feature set. Plus,...
The Verge

Now you can go password-free in Chrome with passkeys

Passkeys are now available to use in Chrome. Google added the passwordless secure login standard this week to Chrome Stable M108 after going through a testing period that started in October. The feature now works using Chrome on both desktop and mobile running Windows 11, macOS, and Android. Google also...

