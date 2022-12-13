Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 launching next week — here's all the new features for your iPhone
A stable version of iOS 16.2 is finally expected to arrive on phones after months of beta testing. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone.
iOS 16.1.2: What's New for Your iPhone and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to reap all the benefits of new features and bug fixes, you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software. The most recent version of iOS provides some security fixes, better wireless provider compatibility and improvements to crash detection for the iPhone 14 series. Apple has yet to confirm details on its security updates and software patches, but says it will share more information soon. It's expected that users will see enhanced performance and connectivity with certain wireless carriers.
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
The best tech products we tested in 2022
After yet another year of rigorously testing all of the latest tech products to help you figure out what’s actually worth buying, here are the big winners in every category.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
How to use split screen mode on your Android phone or tablet
You can use split screen mode on Android devices to view and use two apps simultaneously. To enter split screen view, open "Recent Apps," long-press an app, and then tap "Split Screen." On Galaxy devices, tap an app's icon in "Recent Apps" and select "Open in split screen view." Have...
How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device
You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
Apple rolls out more encryption of iCloud data
The company said the new feature will be available for 23 data categories including iCloud backup, notes and photos.
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
xrOS or realityOS? Here’s what Apple’s Mixed Reality headset could feature
Early this year, Apple filed a trademark for realityOS via one of its shell companies. With that, reports about the Cupertino company planning to use this name as the official operating system for its upcoming Mixed Reality headset floated the internet. Then, last week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple would likely use the term xrOS instead, and it would mean something like “extended reality.”
Apple issues Release Candidate developer betas of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple shared the Release Candidate developer betas for iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2, with developers able to try out the latest iteration of the inbound update on their devices. The...
Apparent Apple Music API change breaks popular ‘Cider’ third-party app for Windows [U]
Update: Right as this story was published, Cider says it found a new workaround to make the app work again. The developer cautions that this “may be a temporary fix until we can find something more prominent to work with.”. There are a number of popular and powerful third-party...
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Twitter Blue will cost more on an iPhone, than through a browser
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twitter is reportedly planning to charge $7 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription, but the company wants to offset fees and will charge users more per month through theApp Store. The on again,...
iOS 16.2 with Freeform, Apple Music Sing and more is just days away
Apple seeded the iOS 16.2 release candidate to developers Wednesday, taking a huge step toward giving iPhone users access to the Freeform collaboration app, the recently announced Apple Music Sing and other exciting new features. The iPadOS 16.2 release candidate also went out with nearly the same feature set. Plus,...
Now you can go password-free in Chrome with passkeys
Passkeys are now available to use in Chrome. Google added the passwordless secure login standard this week to Chrome Stable M108 after going through a testing period that started in October. The feature now works using Chrome on both desktop and mobile running Windows 11, macOS, and Android. Google also...
iOS 16.2 expands AirDrop 10-minute limit for ‘Everyone’ from China to everywhere
The iOS 16.2 Release Candidate is now available to developers, and it includes a number of different changes and upgrades. The update also expands a change to AirDrop that was previously limited to China: restricting how the “Everyone” option works with a new limitation. A new restriction on...
How to flip your camera and zoom in using FaceTime
Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson with a quick tip to make FaceTiime video calls look better, by zooming in, flipping and blurring your background. Just follow these steps.
Twitter will reportedly charge $11 on iOS for Blue subscription to offset App Store fees
The report noted that the subscription plan will cost $7 per month if you purchase from the web. But it will be costlier on iOS to offset Apple’s App Store fees. Notably, Apple charges 30% fees to the developers for the first year of subscription, but it drops to 15% from the second year.
