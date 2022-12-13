A destructive storm ripping across the US spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in northern Louisiana threatened the South with more severe weather on Wednesday. Dozens have been injured in the state.Further tornado warnings were issued this morning for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, where mobile homes at a park in Sharkey County were reduced to piles of shredded debris. A tornado watch was put into effect in parts of Alabama.To the north, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more snow and ice into Appalachia and New England as the week progresses.It began by dumping heavy snow in the Sierra Nevadas at the start of the week before dumping as much as two feet of snow in South Dakota and Nebraska, where strong winds made it impossible to see outside.Winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and winter weather advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for an area extending to the upper Midwest, northern Great Lakes, and parts of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO