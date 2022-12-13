Read full article on original website
Related
Winter weather to impact much of US, snow expected in multiple states
As a major storm will bring mountain snow and showers to the Northwest, winter weather advisories have been issued Friday for parts of the Plains and Midwest.
The Weather Channel
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
Dangerous conditions causing storms across the country move east
Dangerous storm conditions are moving east after the West and Midwest were hit with blizzard conditions. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest
Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
77 inches of snow buries cars, keeps falling in western New York
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
natureworldnews.com
Stormy Weather to Unload Snow in Washington and Oregon; Portions of Northwest Could Expect Travel Hazards
The latest weather forecast said stormy weather could bring rain and snow in portions of Oregon and Washington. In addition, the Northwest could expect travel hazards due to the weather. Residents traveling this weekend and until next week should take note of the weather update as it could cause travel...
Heavy snow and severe storm threat hit Central US
16 states are under winter weather alerts, as major strom heads to the Central US, bringing heavy snow to the north and severe storms to the South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado
Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
Winter Storm To Pass Over 1,200-Mile Area Across the US This Weekend
As we delve deeper into December, late fall weather continues to dump snow on regions from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains, and up the Eastern Seaboard. However, this weekend, forecasters are predicting that a major winter storm spanning approximately 1,200 miles will dump inches of snow on states from Michigan and Nebraska eastward to Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Winter weather alerts extend from Midwest to Plains
Winter weather alerts are in place across the Plains to the Midwest, with snow in Michigan, and rain is forecast from the southern Plains to the Ohio River Valley.
Winter storms - Deadly Louisiana tornadoes damage hospital, trap people as blizzard heads across Plains
A destructive storm ripping across the US spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in northern Louisiana threatened the South with more severe weather on Wednesday. Dozens have been injured in the state.Further tornado warnings were issued this morning for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, where mobile homes at a park in Sharkey County were reduced to piles of shredded debris. A tornado watch was put into effect in parts of Alabama.To the north, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more snow and ice into Appalachia and New England as the week progresses.It began by dumping heavy snow in the Sierra Nevadas at the start of the week before dumping as much as two feet of snow in South Dakota and Nebraska, where strong winds made it impossible to see outside.Winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and winter weather advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for an area extending to the upper Midwest, northern Great Lakes, and parts of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.
Weather in West will be active, bringing snow and rain
Active weather will impact the West over the next few days, bringing rounds of mountain snow and rainfall. Record warmth will impact the South and the East Coast.
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado asked for a barrage of immigrants | Denver Gazette
Busloads of immigrants. It was only a matter of time. It began last week with the arrival of at least 150 people. A shelter director says most escaped the scarcity and human rights atrocities of Venezuela’s socialist government. They need our compassion, guidance and care. Southern cities and states...
Feet of snow for the West this weekend
Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
Several injured and homes destroyed as winter storms send tornadoes through Texas and Oklahoma
At least five people have been injured and several homes destroyed in Texas and Oklahoma after severe thunderstorms swept through the states. The severe weather spawned at least one tornado on Tuesday morning. Several tornado warnings were also issued in the wake of the winter storms.“A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Decatur,” about 50 miles northwest of Dallas, according to the National Weather Service.A tornado watch, which includes Fort Worth and Dallas, was in effect until 11am local time on Tuesday.“A couple tornadoes are possible,” the watch statement read, “along with sporadic damaging gusts and isolated...
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Millions of Americans under winter weather alerts as coast-to-coast storms coat U.S.
Millions of Americans are under winter weather alerts as coast-to-coast storms sweeps across the country. Weather Channel meteorologist Stephanie Abrams has more.
CBS News
582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0