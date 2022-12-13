ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big Title Change In Tonight’s WWE NXT Main Event

Roxanne Perez is your new WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Tonight’s post-Deadline edition of NXT saw Perez capture the NXT Women’s Title by defeating Mandy Rose in the main event. Perez earned the title shot by winning the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline this...
MMA Judging Still an Issue in 2022

Every MMA fan knows that sometimes fights have poor MMA judging. After some controversial scorecards this past weekend with Bellator’s 289 main events between Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello and the UFC 282 co-main between Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, it got many MMA fans debating once again the never-ending topic of poor MMA judging.

