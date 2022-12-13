Read full article on original website
Big Title Change In Tonight’s WWE NXT Main Event
Roxanne Perez is your new WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Tonight’s post-Deadline edition of NXT saw Perez capture the NXT Women’s Title by defeating Mandy Rose in the main event. Perez earned the title shot by winning the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline this...
Ben Askren On Paddy Pimblett’s Controversial UFC 282 Win: ‘He Didn’t Win That Fight, But I Loved It, He Sold It’
Ben Askren thinks Paddy Pimblett managed to confuse fans that he beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282. “Funky” said “The Baddy” really is like Conor McGregor in terms of cockiness. Paddy Pimblett walked away with a controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Some...
MMA Judging Still an Issue in 2022
Every MMA fan knows that sometimes fights have poor MMA judging. After some controversial scorecards this past weekend with Bellator’s 289 main events between Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello and the UFC 282 co-main between Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, it got many MMA fans debating once again the never-ending topic of poor MMA judging.
