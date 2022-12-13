Every MMA fan knows that sometimes fights have poor MMA judging. After some controversial scorecards this past weekend with Bellator’s 289 main events between Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello and the UFC 282 co-main between Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, it got many MMA fans debating once again the never-ending topic of poor MMA judging.

23 HOURS AGO