Read full article on original website
Related
Motel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits
The motel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the motel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
comicon.com
Preview: Heed The Call Of Adventure In ‘Potions Inc.’ TPB
The call of adventure always seems to hang up whenever Randelgast Jones tries to answer it, leaving him facing the dull future of working in his family’s successful potion shop. But when a powerful artifact is stolen from his parents and puts them under a terrible curse, Ran finally gets the quest he’s been after his whole life. He and his siblings set off to find the missing artifact – and its trail leads them from their homeland of Primaterra to the very strange realm of… Seattle, Washington. 1992.
Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back one of World At War's best maps
The Call of Duty leaks keep on coming, don’t they? It’s been a busy couple of months for the franchise. October saw the launch of Modern Warfare II which is now officially the most successful CoD launch of all time. Warzone 2.0 then landed in November, alongside MWII’s first season. The reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. Fans are loving proximity chat but the Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode leaves a lot to be desired.
comicon.com
Titan Comics Presents ‘Blade Runner 2039’ #2 Preview
Mike Johnson, Andres Guinaldo, and Marco Lesko’s Blade Runner 2039 #2 comes to comic shops on Wednesday January 11th and Titan Comics have revealed a preview. In this final series,” Ash clashing with Luv ― Niander Wallace’s deadly “First Angel,” first seen in the landmark film, Blade Runner 2049.”
comicon.com
Mark Millar Reveals A First Look At Vampire/Superhero Mash-Up ‘Night Club’ #2
In Mark Millar’s latest newsletter we get, amongst other things, a first look at Night Club #2, which is out January 18th from Image Comics with art by Juanan Ramírez. Read my review of the first issue here, and enjoy the sneak peek below:. “Danny Garcia is a...
comicon.com
Revisiting The Past And Telling The Truth: Previewing ‘Ten Thousand Black Feathers’ #4
“Jackie and Trish are forced to relive the events of a terrible night in their teen years when the past comes crashing back to haunt the present. And even though she doesn’t have a choice either way, Trish is ready to fight this time.”. Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4...
comicon.com
Dark Horse Announces A New ‘Nexus’ Adventure From The Mind Of Mike Baron
Dark Horse Books and Mike Baron team up once again to bring you Nexus: Nefarious. The latest edition of the Nexus series has our hero encountering friends new and old as he tries to escape a prison planet. Baron is joined by artist Richard Bonk, colorist Ichsan Ansori, and letterer Warren Motgomery.
comicon.com
Advance Review: ‘Night Club’ #1 Is A Thrilling, Blood-Spilling, Dynamic Debut From Mark Millar And Juanan Ramíez
Mark Millar and Juanan Ramíez’s ‘Night Club’ #1 has a lot to sink your teeth into. While, as the evidence of most of the first issue suggests, it seems to be offering up yet another tale of vampires in the modern world, our hero and newly-turned vampire, Danny Garcia, has other plans. A fun, thrilling, blood-spilling debut issue with plenty of bite and promise. And just $1.99 an issue!
comicon.com
Too Close To Home: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #16
‘I Am Batman’ semi-tackles a relevant issue plaguing our reality but mostly turns it into another life-altering secret moment for the Fox family as the series moves closer to an ending. It’s hard to tell what to even make of this series at times, the ups and downs have been wild. Where it all goes next, is anyone’s guess at this point.
comicon.com
Skybound Presents A First Look At ‘Dark Ride’ #4
Skybound revealed a first look at Dark Ride #4, from the Birthright team of writer Joshua Williamson (Batman, Dark Crisis), artist Andrei Bressan (Justice League Incarnate), colourist Adriano Lucas (Nightwing), and letterer Pat Brosseau (Creepshow). The secret of Arthur Dante’s deal with the devil is revealed. Now, Halloween and Sam,...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Update Adds Highly-Requested Feature, Patch Notes Revealed
God of War Ragnarok has received a new update that finally adds one of the most highly-requested features to the game. Since Ragnarok launched nearly a month ago, fans have been waiting for the latest first-party PlayStation title to receive a Photo Mode. And while developer Santa Monica Studio promised that this feature would be coming a bit later than expected, this new patch for God of War Ragnarok has finally added Photo Mode to the experience.
comicon.com
Chasm, Venom And Spidey – Previewing ‘Dark Web: Amazing Spider-Man’ #15
Art by: Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz. SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM! ‘NUFF SAID? What is Chasm’s plan, and why is Venom helping him?
comicon.com
Preview: It’s Father Vs. Son In ‘Over The Ropes– Broken Kayfabe’ TPB
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Over the Ropes Broken Kayfabe. Jay Sandlin, artist Antonello Cosentino, colorist Francesco Segala, and letterer Justin Birch. The gloves come off when a rival promotion led by Jason’s estranged father, Buddy Peacock, invades the SFW’s hit TV show, Explode. When Courtney, wrestling under the moniker Scorch, is injured, Jason must choose between family and fame in a bout with permanent stipulations. When the final bell rings, it’ll be Phoenix vs. Peacock – father vs. son, in a main event for the unified championship. Will Phoenix rise again or lose it all in a puff of smoke?
comicon.com
Skybound Share A First Look At ‘Lastman: Book Two’
Today Skybound revealed a first look at the second volume of the newly-translated French Lastman series from Balak, Michaël Sanlaville, and Bastien Vivès. Lastman Book Two, which contains volumes 3 and 4 of the original French series. And, featuring a selection of full colour pages as an opener to each remastered volume.
comicon.com
A Deadly Monster Lurks In Your First Look At ‘The Approach’ #3 From BOOM! Studios
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at The Approach #3, the newest issue of a turbulent original horror series from writers Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, and artist Jesús Hervás. The monster could strike at any time and any place, and it’s up to Mac and...
IGN
New Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Trailer Confirms March Release
We just got a brand new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards that has confirmed its previously leaked March release, narrowing it down to March 17, 2023. The trailer focuses on the returning hero Cal Kestis, who in the five year interim between Fallen Order and Survivor has become a stronger, more powerful Jedi Knight. He shows off multiple new Force and lightsaber abilities, including appearing to dual wield lightsabers as well as assembling a lightsaber that looks more like a claymore. At one point he seems to partner with multiple mounts that allow him to travel across both ground and air quickly.
Murderous multiplayer game Meet Your Maker launches in spring 2023
At The Game Awards 2022, Behaviour Interactive, makers of Dead By Daylight, announced their latest multiplayer game Meet Your Maker will release April 4, 2023, on PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Meet Your Maker is a fresh, murderous twist on builders and raiders, where players create elaborate labyrinths of traps, monsters, and more, while others try making it to the center and recovering genetic material to power up their bases.
comicon.com
Scout Comics Announces Dystopian Sci-Fi Cyberpunk ‘Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy’ For 2023
A bio-engineered laborer manufactured with the sole purpose of being worked to death in the seedy city underbelly…. Grab your absurdist lens. Scout Comics has announced Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy, an all-new gritty pulp mystery series written by TC Pescatore with illustrations and cover by Argentinian artist Luciano Cruzado and variant covers by Patrick Sparrow and Ewan McLaughlin.
Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date
Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
comicon.com
‘Octopath Traveler II’ Introduces Throne And Temenos
Ahead of the release of their upcoming title Octopath Traveler II, Square-Enix has put out a new trailer focused on two of the main characters in the game, Throne the Thief and Temenos the Cleric. For Throne, the Steal ability remains active from the previous game, but they’ve added a...
Comments / 0