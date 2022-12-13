Read full article on original website
These Are The Top 10 Most Stressful Airports In The U.S.
Airports can be hectic, uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating but which are the most stressful airports in the U.S.?. A recent study revealed the absolute most stressful airports in the U.S. This list highlights which airports to avoid to keep stress levels down, but mostly, it reveals how travelers feel about the flight process in general. The list proves that ‘stress’ comes in the form of rude airport staff, super busy airports, uncomfortable environments and more.
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane 'with their guns'
Cory Lee of Georgia shared an incident that occurred on Nov. 13 when a Delta flight crew asked him to exit the aircraft before his wheelchair was brought to the door of the plane.
No co-pilot? Airlines lobby for change in regulations
In the airline business, there are two cost factors the airlines can never control: fuel and labor. And as technology improves — and pilot salaries increase — there's been a controversial move lately by the industry to try to amend what's known as part 121 of the Federal Aviation Regulations. That's the federal air regulation that requires air carriers to have two pilots in the cockpit at all times. The airlines have been quietly lobbying that the single-pilot approach would quickly solve the staffing problem caused by the pilot shortage and that technology has vastly improved to allow for safe operation...
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
American and British Airways just opened brand new joint luxury lounges at New York's biggest airport as they grow their partnership — see inside
American and British Airways have moved in together at New York-JFK's Terminal 8, boasting new gates, grandiose lounges, and exclusive check-in areas.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
United Airlines CEO says proposed Delta contract could set benchmark for other carriers
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby expressed confidence in rival Delta Air Line's latest proposed contract to its pilot union, saying the deal could help the entire industry move forward.
Airline overbooks flight, splits up family and makes children fly across the Atlantic separately
Robbie and Sarah Kitchen expected their family summer holiday to Florida to be a dream trip after Covid and a health scare.The family of five from Dundonald in Northern Ireland had originally planned to visit the Sunshine State in 2020, but Covid put paid to the plan. Then Robbie was diagnosed with prostate cancer and spent months undergoing treatment before being given the all clear.Finally, by June 2022 they were packed and ready to fly from their local airport, Belfast City. They had a confirmed booking on Aer Lingus to London Heathrow, with a transfer to Virgin Atlantic for...
‘Fed Up’ Airport Workers Staging Walkoffs and Strikes — Could It Hinder Holiday Travel?
Airport service workers from more than 15 airports staged strikes and rallied on Capitol Hill on Dec. 8 for a national day of action. The goal? To call on Congress to pass the Good Jobs for Good...
You Can Score a Free City Tour of San Juan with JetBlue—Here's How
JetBlue is partnering with the Municipality of San Juan, Puerto Rico, to offer customers free 2.5-hour walking tours of San Juan, starting now through March 2023—the free tour comes complimentary to anyone who books a JetBlue Vacations package to La Ciudad Amurallada, aka the Walled City. Puerto Rico was...
From New Zealand to Costa Rica, see 5 retired planes that have been converted into hotels you can stay in
A handful of old jetliners and military aircraft have been retrofitted with beds, cafes, and showers, including one with a cockpit suite.
United Airlines CEO Admits That Business Travel Has Plateaued
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has admitted that business travel has plateaued, which points to either a looming recession or a fundamental change in the way businesses think about travel. United Airlines CEO: Business Travel Has PlateauedPlateaued. Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Kirby discussed the state of air travel as...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
German police say a huge aquarium in the center of Berlin burst and caused a wave of devastation in and around the popular tourist attraction
How the West Was Fun: What's Behind the Continued Rise Of the Western Getaway
In 1991, actress Patricia Wetting instructed her depressed on-screen husband, Billy Crystal, in the movie "City Slickers" to head west for a dude ranch vacation with fellow New Yorkers. Crystal's character, Mitch, was in the thick of a mid-life crisis. Wetting's Barbara supportively urged, "Go and find your smile." Fish-outta-water hilarity ensued, and life lessons were learned before audiences went back to planning their PTO in paradise or cosmopolitan city breaks.
You Can Now Fly Nonstop From Miami to Paris for Less Than $220 Each Way
Fancy a weekend trip to France that doesn’t break the bank? French Bee, a low-cost carrier operating direct flights out of Paris Orly, is now offering nonstop service between Miami and Paris. But that’s not even the most exciting part—current fares start at $217 each way. Yes, you read...
Gilded Trains and Transatlantic Cruises: The Resurgence of Golden Age Travel
Many images may come to mind when someone asks you to think about the "Golden Age of travel." You might think of a handheld suitcase covered in stamps from around the world, a hotel elevator operator in a prim uniform, or maybe a lone pastel-colored VW bug humming along the highway. You probably don't think about your QR-enabled boarding pass, sending a photo to your Airbnb host to confirm you put the keys back in the mailbox, or the large crowds suffocating the location that TikTok told you was a "hidden gem."
