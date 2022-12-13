Read full article on original website
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market In 2023
It may seem like just a short while ago that 2022 was getting underway, but the reality is that this has been a long and eventful year and it is about to come to a close. Just to put into perspective how long it's been since last New Year's Day, at the start of 2022 the stock market was still making all-time highs, mortgage rates were just above 3%, and most experts thought inflation was going to be "transitory."
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Does Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) Have the Potential to Rally 84% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) closed the last trading session at $13.59, gaining 42.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $25 indicates an 84% upside potential.
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.72, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Veritiv (VRTV) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. AdvanSix ASIX is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5 downward over the last 60 days. Black Knight Financial Services BKI is...
Roblox (RBLX) Suffers From Poor November Figures, Stock Down
Roblox RBLX released its November business update on Nov 15, after which its stock tanked 15.7%. The panic in investors was primarily due to concerns over its slow growth and declining daily active users. The company estimated its bookings for the month to be $222-$225 million, up 5-7% year over...
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
Interesting SBH Put And Call Options For February 2023
Investors in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH) saw new options become available this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SBH options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: TFI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: TFI) where we have detected an approximate $230.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 5.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 84,050,000 to 89,050,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of TFI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Medtronic, Bank First and Seagate Technology Holdings
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/20/22, Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Medtronic PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 1/13/23, Bank First Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/4/23, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/5/23. As a percentage of MDT's recent stock price of $76.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Medtronic PLC to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when MDT shares open for trading on 12/20/22. Similarly, investors should look for BFC to open 0.27% lower in price and for STX to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.
First Week of February 2023 Options Trading For Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
Investors in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CBOE options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Sonos (SONO) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sonos (SONO). Shares have added about 2.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sonos due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Lumentum Holdings is Now Oversold (LITE)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
TJX (TJX) Up 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for TJX (TJX). Shares have added about 0.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TJX due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
First Week of FLT August 2023 Options Trading
Investors in FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) saw new options begin trading this week, for the August 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FLT options chain for the new August 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
