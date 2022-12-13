Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/20/22, Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Medtronic PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 1/13/23, Bank First Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/4/23, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/5/23. As a percentage of MDT's recent stock price of $76.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Medtronic PLC to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when MDT shares open for trading on 12/20/22. Similarly, investors should look for BFC to open 0.27% lower in price and for STX to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

2 DAYS AGO