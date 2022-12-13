ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Center Square

Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant

(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
SAVANNAH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Where to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, you are in luck. There’s quite a few restaurants in metro Atlanta that will be open for business. Most restaurants require reservations. When: Open 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Christmas...
Anne Spollen

Move to Pay Reparations to Descendants of Slaves Renewed

Lawmakers are looking to determine a dollar amount for reparations due ancestors of enslaved AmericansPhoto byPhoto by Tasha Jolley on UnsplashonUnsplash. New York is following California's lead in renewing efforts to look at a dollar amount due the descendants of enslaved Americans.The figure determined in California is 569 billion; each recipient would receive $223,200. This total also takes into account compensation for discriminatory housing practices that abided after slavery was abolished.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Hertz settles with $168M for customers falsely accused of auto theft

ATLANTA - There is a $168 million settlement announcement from the Hertz rental car companies. The Fox 5 I-Team first told you about Georgia customers who complained they were falsely arrested for stealing their rental cars. Hertz rental company and its subsidiaries have been fending off hundreds of claims that...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023.  Increased tax […]
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

He was 1K miles away from his Texas home until a good Samaritan helped him find his way back

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Call it a Christmas miracle. A good Samaritan found a dog in DeKalb County and learned he was more than 1,000 miles away from his home. The friendly finder brought the small black pup to DeKalb County Animal Services as a lost pet. The fluffy and scruffy dog was scanned for a microchip and animal service workers learned his owner lived in Texas.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Georgia Secretary of State Calls for End to General Election Runoffs

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the Georgia General Assembly to eliminate General Election Runoffs in the state. Raffensperger said, “Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a General Election Runoff. We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. ”
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say

A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
SUWANEE, GA
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

