Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this week
A famous store chain with over 900 locations along the Eastcoast is opening another new store in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the famous convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will open its newest New Jersey location in Franklinville.
Warning! Fruit Recall In New Jersey Could Cause Live Failure
You know the saying, “one bad apple spoils the bunch” well, now it's all about bad berries. The FDA is putting out a warning to people that a particular fruit brand is being recalled because their raspberries are infected with Hepatitis A. Before you drink that smoothie make...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
Comedian Mark Curry experiences racial profiling by White hotel staff
Comedian Mark Curry shared an encounter with a White hotel staff member while staying at a hotel in Colorado on Dec. 9. Curry posted a lengthy Instagram video where he says he was staying at the Mining Exchange hotel in downtown Colorado for a comedy show when two employees approached him.
Where to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, you are in luck. There’s quite a few restaurants in metro Atlanta that will be open for business. Most restaurants require reservations. When: Open 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Christmas...
Move to Pay Reparations to Descendants of Slaves Renewed
Lawmakers are looking to determine a dollar amount for reparations due ancestors of enslaved AmericansPhoto byPhoto by Tasha Jolley on UnsplashonUnsplash. New York is following California's lead in renewing efforts to look at a dollar amount due the descendants of enslaved Americans.The figure determined in California is 569 billion; each recipient would receive $223,200. This total also takes into account compensation for discriminatory housing practices that abided after slavery was abolished.
Hertz settles with $168M for customers falsely accused of auto theft
ATLANTA - There is a $168 million settlement announcement from the Hertz rental car companies. The Fox 5 I-Team first told you about Georgia customers who complained they were falsely arrested for stealing their rental cars. Hertz rental company and its subsidiaries have been fending off hundreds of claims that...
How this couple made it to their wedding day 15 years later
The holiday season is one of the best times for couples to either pop the question or tie the knot. This is usually a time when people are already surrounded by family and loved ones. During these festive times of the year, love is in the air, and this is a prime opportunity to show your love and appreciation for your partner.
Cynthia Shambry offers a plethora of multicultural books for readers
Cynthia Shambry is the owner of Elda Reads, a child development program that promotes diversity by providing exposure to multicultural books and services. Elda Reads has a collection of books by Black writers that range from kids to adult level reading. Chambray spoke with rolling out about her bookstore and...
Georgia legislative committee proposes path to end disability services waitlist
—— Advocates for Georgia’s disabled community have long been fighting a battle in the hallways and committee rooms of the Capitol to remedy the state’s long wait for support services — with access often taking more than a decade. The state’s New Options Waiver (NOW) and...
New law allows eligible Georgians to take GED exam for free
Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed – and Governor Brian Kemp signed into law – a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will reportedly receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED exam. There...
New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023. Increased tax […]
WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw named Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She will join other broadcasting legends in the 2023 class. The induction will take place in March in Atlanta. This honor coincides with Tina’s 30th anniversary here at WSAV. Since its inception, the Georgia […]
He was 1K miles away from his Texas home until a good Samaritan helped him find his way back
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Call it a Christmas miracle. A good Samaritan found a dog in DeKalb County and learned he was more than 1,000 miles away from his home. The friendly finder brought the small black pup to DeKalb County Animal Services as a lost pet. The fluffy and scruffy dog was scanned for a microchip and animal service workers learned his owner lived in Texas.
17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last w...
Georgia Secretary of State Calls for End to General Election Runoffs
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the Georgia General Assembly to eliminate General Election Runoffs in the state. Raffensperger said, “Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a General Election Runoff. We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. ”
Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say
A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
