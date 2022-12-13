ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Inside the high life of NFL great Ricky Williams

Two decades after Ricky Williams infamously retired from the NFL at 27 years old – with multiple failed marijuana tests and rumors of a third strike lingering – the former Dolphins superstar sat on a couch on the top floor of a low-rise building in Manhattan, puffing on a joint in a hazy room full of sports fans as “Monday Night Football” played in the background. About 50 people packed into the space, most of them smoking their own joints, coating the room in a thick layer of smoke. Few seemed to notice or care when the power went out...
OREGON STATE
NJ.com

Eagles’ Darius Slay trolls Giants after blowout win

In 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up from the 12th pick to the 10th with the Dallas Cowboys. And it paid off in the form of DeVonta Smith, a Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver out of Alabama. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cornerback Darius Slay is still...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Jets’ Mike White pushed hard to play vs. Lions after rib injury. Why Zach Wilson is starting

If it was up to Jets quarterback Mike White, he’d be starting Sunday against the Lions after suffering a rib injury in last week’s loss to the Bills. But in the end, it wasn’t up to White. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Zach Wilson will start the team’s pivotal game at MetLife Stadium, against White’s wishes, because there was concern within the organization about White’s safety if he played.
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

Our holiday gift to you: A chance to win $50 in NJ.com’s Giants Prop Bet Showdown

Remember when Carson Wentz got injured and the Philadelphia Eagles shrugged their shoulders and won a Super Bowl anyway? Well, two teams later, Wentz got injured again and the Washington Commanders are now on a 5-1-1 run and flirting with a playoff spot. You couldn’t blame the Wentz family if they hope Dad twists an ankle whenever he goes to buy lottery tickets.
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher on the trade market

Sonny Gray may be on the move. The Minnesota Twins have received interest on the right-hander, reports The Athletic’s Dan Hayes: With the exorbitant cost of starting pitching via free agency, the Twins also could consider trading away right-handers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, both of whom become free agents after next season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Which NFC contender is biggest threat to Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best in the NFL right now with their 12-1 record. But is there another NFC team that will give them a hard time in their journey towards a Super Bowl appearance? NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks they need to watch out for the San Francisco 49ers, especially after their performance Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Per NFL GameDay:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NFL Week 15 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Chicago Bears predictions | Will Jalen Hurts or Justin Fields run wild in the Windy City?

PHILADELPHIA – For the Eagles (12-1) this season, the underlying theme has been reunions. So far, they have faced off against former Eagles coaches and players such as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the Indianapolis Colts, the team Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni used to be with, and wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the team’s former first-round draft pick. All three games have resulted in wins, and the Eagles coaching staff will face another recognizable face Sunday when playing the Chicago Bears (3-10) at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

John Mara 'didn't think there was that big of a gap between' Giants, Eagles

New York Giants co-owner John Mara was admittedly surprised his team was thumped by the Philadelphia Eagles at home to the tune of 48-22 this past Sunday. "That certainly was a disappointment," Mara told Tom Rock of Newsday about the Week 14 result that dropped the Giants to 7-5-1 on the season. "I didn’t think there was that big of a gap between the two of us but obviously they proved that there is. We’ll see. We get to play them one more time. It was disappointing but you have 17 games and you’re going to have one or two games like that. Hopefully, it won’t happen again."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments

Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. Want to bet on MLB?. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost the 2001 World Series...
BOSTON, NY
NJ.com

John Mara likes what he’s seeing from the Giants

The New York Giants aren’t exactly making it a December to remember. But that’s OK with John Mara. The Giants co-owner talked to Newsday Wednesday at the NFL Meetings in New York City. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Despite going 0-3-1 in their last four...
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy