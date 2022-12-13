Read full article on original website
Giants legend has R-rated message for defense ahead of prime-time showdown vs. Commanders
There’s a lot on the line for the Week 15 Sunday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. That’s because both NFC East teams come in with a 7-5-1 record and in their last meeting tied, 20-20, at MetLife Stadium. The showdown is filled with playoff implications.
New York Post
Inside the high life of NFL great Ricky Williams
Two decades after Ricky Williams infamously retired from the NFL at 27 years old – with multiple failed marijuana tests and rumors of a third strike lingering – the former Dolphins superstar sat on a couch on the top floor of a low-rise building in Manhattan, puffing on a joint in a hazy room full of sports fans as “Monday Night Football” played in the background. About 50 people packed into the space, most of them smoking their own joints, coating the room in a thick layer of smoke. Few seemed to notice or care when the power went out...
Eagles’ Darius Slay trolls Giants after blowout win
In 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up from the 12th pick to the 10th with the Dallas Cowboys. And it paid off in the form of DeVonta Smith, a Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver out of Alabama. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cornerback Darius Slay is still...
Jets’ Mike White pushed hard to play vs. Lions after rib injury. Why Zach Wilson is starting
If it was up to Jets quarterback Mike White, he’d be starting Sunday against the Lions after suffering a rib injury in last week’s loss to the Bills. But in the end, it wasn’t up to White. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Zach Wilson will start the team’s pivotal game at MetLife Stadium, against White’s wishes, because there was concern within the organization about White’s safety if he played.
Our holiday gift to you: A chance to win $50 in NJ.com’s Giants Prop Bet Showdown
Remember when Carson Wentz got injured and the Philadelphia Eagles shrugged their shoulders and won a Super Bowl anyway? Well, two teams later, Wentz got injured again and the Washington Commanders are now on a 5-1-1 run and flirting with a playoff spot. You couldn’t blame the Wentz family if they hope Dad twists an ankle whenever he goes to buy lottery tickets.
Ex-Yankees pitcher on the trade market
Sonny Gray may be on the move. The Minnesota Twins have received interest on the right-hander, reports The Athletic’s Dan Hayes: With the exorbitant cost of starting pitching via free agency, the Twins also could consider trading away right-handers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, both of whom become free agents after next season.
Mets chasing pair of big bats in free agency, MLB insider says
Steve Cohen is not done spending money. It’s been a busy offseason for the New York Mets and it looks like it’s time to add some offensive power. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s MLB Staff reports “For all Cohen has invested, people familiar...
Which NFC contender is biggest threat to Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best in the NFL right now with their 12-1 record. But is there another NFC team that will give them a hard time in their journey towards a Super Bowl appearance? NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks they need to watch out for the San Francisco 49ers, especially after their performance Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Per NFL GameDay:
NFL Week 15 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Chicago Bears predictions | Will Jalen Hurts or Justin Fields run wild in the Windy City?
PHILADELPHIA – For the Eagles (12-1) this season, the underlying theme has been reunions. So far, they have faced off against former Eagles coaches and players such as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the Indianapolis Colts, the team Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni used to be with, and wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the team’s former first-round draft pick. All three games have resulted in wins, and the Eagles coaching staff will face another recognizable face Sunday when playing the Chicago Bears (3-10) at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon.
DraftKings pomo code for NCAAF: Bet $5, win $150 on Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl on Friday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The 2022 bowl season kicks off on Friday with a pair of games and our DraftKings promo code is your ticket to a...
NFL Draft 2023: ESPN’s Todd McShay projects Giants help Daniel Jones instead of replace him
That’s what the New York Giants need to decide about quarterback Daniel Jones. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones already had his fifth-year option declined by the Giants. That means unless he is slapped with the franchise...
Yardbarker
John Mara 'didn't think there was that big of a gap between' Giants, Eagles
New York Giants co-owner John Mara was admittedly surprised his team was thumped by the Philadelphia Eagles at home to the tune of 48-22 this past Sunday. "That certainly was a disappointment," Mara told Tom Rock of Newsday about the Week 14 result that dropped the Giants to 7-5-1 on the season. "I didn’t think there was that big of a gap between the two of us but obviously they proved that there is. We’ll see. We get to play them one more time. It was disappointing but you have 17 games and you’re going to have one or two games like that. Hopefully, it won’t happen again."
Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments
Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. Want to bet on MLB?. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost the 2001 World Series...
Yankees, Mets free agency projections for current, former players: Andrew Benintendi, Gary Sanchez, more
Time to play the Match Game. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel examined the MLB free-agent market and projected where some of the top remaining players will sign. Benintendi also offers some upside on a multiyear deal. NOTES: The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reports the market for the free-agent outfielder is flush with...
NFL analyst is blown away by Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ transformation into MVP candidate
Jalen Hurts is one of the headliners in the NFL MVP conversation. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has led his team to 12-1 with consistent play. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dan Orlovsky praised the 24-year-old on ESPN’s “Get Up”:. “Jalen Hurts is the most...
Giants injury report: Xavier McKinney won’t return at Commanders | Latest on Saquon Barkley, Adoree’ Jackson (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Wednesday injury report ... Did not practice: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), WR/PR Richie James (concussion), DL Dexter Lawrence (planned rest day), LG Shane Lemieux (toe), SS Julian Love (planned rest day), OLB Jihad Ward (concussion) Limited participation: TE...
Giants getting short end of NFL scheduling quirk that gives Commanders huge advantage
Call it a scheduling quirk if you like, but that would be an injustice to what the Giants are about to face in Week 15 when they travel to Landover, Md. for a critical game against the Washington Commanders Sunday night at FedEx Field. It’s something far worse than a...
John Mara likes what he’s seeing from the Giants
The New York Giants aren’t exactly making it a December to remember. But that’s OK with John Mara. The Giants co-owner talked to Newsday Wednesday at the NFL Meetings in New York City. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Despite going 0-3-1 in their last four...
Jets’ Zach Wilson says he’s learned from watching Mike White during ‘frustrating’ benching
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson watched from the sideline for the past three weeks, with no chance of playing, as his teammates continue to fight for a spot in the NFL playoffs. That will change Sunday against the Lions. Well, sort of. Coach Robert Saleh elevated Wilson to the backup role...
Winter storm: Bills-Dolphins weather forecast calls for lake effect thundersnow | How much is on the way? Latest updates
Thundersnow? Yup, that’s a real thing. And it’s coming to upstate New York for Saturday’s AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, who will meet at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. in a game filled with playoff ramifications. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
