Women's Health
Are you experiencing a 'friendship recession?'
It's become something of a cliché to say that humans are wired for connection, but, like many overused phrases, that's because it's true. In and of itself this truth is a good thing: a desire to be in community is conducive to being in one, which is a core component of fuelling a happy life. Strong social connections, you might have heard, have been shown to be more significant than maintaining a healthy weight and about the same as quitting smoking for your wellbeing.
Vice
The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home
Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
brytfmonline.com
Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships
TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
Opinion: Toxic Patterns Constantly Repeated in Relationships
My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
psychologytoday.com
What’s ‘Wrong’ with People who Fall for Narcissists?
You may have molded yourself to become more "lovable" to a parent, making you a pleaser. We stay for reasons that seem to defy common sense, making us question our own level of intelligence. Take stock of the incredible person you were before you encountered this person who made you...
Opinion: The Dead Giveaways Someone Is Trapped In A Relationship With a Narcissist
When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are in a relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.
The Foundation of True Love is Understanding
True Love is UnderstandingPhoto bypostermywall.com. When it comes to love, we all hope to find that special someone who gets us. But why is it that we need to find someone who understands us? Is it because we want to be able to share our deepest thoughts and feelings with someone? Or is it because we want to feel understood and accepted for who we are? Why is understanding so critical in love? Because without it, we can never fully express or receive love. Understanding is the key that unlocks the door to true intimacy.
Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?
When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships
My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
Couple attributes marriage happiness to "never stop dating your spouse"
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s a little-known fact that marriage success doesn’t just happen because you’ve said your “I do’s.” The truth is that couples must put effort into keeping the spark alive in their relationship long after the honeymoon ends.
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
psychologytoday.com
Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity
Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
Opinion: A Narcissist Does Not Comprehend Selfless Love
Victims often rationalize the toxic behavior and constant mood swings that accompany a relationship with a narcissist. Horrific events transpire, and in the aftermath, we whisper to ourselves a phrase. It is a phrase repeated as tears stream down our faces, and uncontrollable sobs shake us to our core.
Overcoming Loneliness: 5 Tips
Loneliness can be a debilitating feeling, but some techniques can help overcome it. Some of these include:. 1. Identify and address the underlying causes. If you are feeling lonely because you are not socializing enough, for example, you can make an effort to be more social. If you are feeling lonely because you are not in a relationship, you can work on building self-esteem and developing better relationships.
How to Know If Your Partner is ‘Quiet Quitting’ Your Relationship
The first two months of 22-year-old Harshit Prajapati’s relationship when he was 18 felt straight out of a romance novel — from going on regular dates and having profound conversations to finding ways to make each other feel special, it felt like he had met his soul mate.
Therapists give their top tips for overcoming depression after a breakup
It's natural to feel sad after a breakup, but if this sadness lasts for more than two weeks, it could be depression.
How asexuals navigate romantic relationships
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they're frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping.
Opinion: Small Lies Will End An Otherwise Healthy Relationship
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
verywellmind.com
What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?
The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”
Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”
