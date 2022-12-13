Read full article on original website
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Instagram Now Shows If You're Chatting With Business, Personal Or Creator Accounts
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram now offers tags like “business chat.”. What Happened: Social media expert Ahmed Ghanem posted a screenshot on Twitter saying Instagram now shows users if they are chatting with a business, personal or any other account type. Personal accounts are the only type of...
thebrag.com
Metallica warn fans about crypto scammers: ‘the ugly side of social media made an appearance’
Metallica are very excited about their new album, but they’re less happy about crypto scammers looking to capitalise on the release. According to the metal legends, scammers have been trying to take advantage of the band’s massive album and tour news by posting fake giveaway offers. “In the...
How to get a YouTube video editor job and how much they earn
It's common for YouTubers to hire editors to help with their videos, both short and long form. Here's how to start earning money as a YouTube editor.
Android Headlines
Twitter is shutting down Revue, its newsletter platform
Twitter is shutting down Revue, the newsletter platform it acquired in January last year. The service will no longer be accessible from January 18, 2023, the company announced on Wednesday. “On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted,” the official press release states. The company has also notified users about this via email.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Android Headlines
Twitter might force users to personalize their ads
According to Platformer, Twitter is working on a new plan to save its ad business by forcing users to opt in to personalized ads. This might be a part of Elon Musk’s plan to make up for the losses after he announced the company is losing $4 million a day.
CHART: All the ways Instagram influencers can make money from the platform and how it's changed in the last year
From subscriptions to NFTs, the Meta-owned platform is testing many ways for creators to make money. But some features have not lasted.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Social Media Is for Strangers Now
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
Engadget
Instagram is telling creators when and why their posts are ‘shadowbanned’
Instagram’s latest update aims to help creators better understand one of the most frustrating aspects of the app: the dreaded “shadowban.” The app is updating its account status feature to help creators “understand if their account’s content is eligible to be recommended to non-followers.”. With...
Business Insider
5 ways to download or save your Instagram Stories
You can download an active Instagram Story shared by your own profile in a few ways. To download your own Instagram story, you can save it to your phone, highlights, or archive. Downloading your story on a computer, or downloading someone else's story, requires third-party apps. Instagram's popularity allows you...
Android Headlines
YouTube will warn comment spammers, block repeat abusers
YouTube has announced a new measure to tackle the rampant spam problem on the platform. The company will soon start warning spammers who post violative comments. If a comment violates YouTube’s Community Guidelines, it will be removed and the author of that comment will be warned against making such comments in the future. If they continue the abusive behavior, YouTube will temporarily block comments for them for up to 24 hours.
Khloe Kardashian Debuts Bangs In New Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos
Khloe Kardashian is not afraid to take risks and she proved that when she debuted front bangs in a new Instagram post. The 38-year-old showed off her stunning new hair makeover in two photos that showed her with her brown hair down in waves while fluffy front bangs covered her forehead.
Android Headlines
Mastodon traffic exploded nearly 600% in November
Mastodon, the social media platform that has emerged as a popular alternative to Twitter, is flying high. A quick search on Similarweb shows that traffic to Mastodon exploded a staggering 588.5% in November. Similarweb reports 9.5 million total visits to the platform last month, up from 1.4 million in October.
The Verge
Twitter advertisers aren’t happy with ads appearing on pages of white nationalists
Ads for around 40 high-profile brands and organizations have been spotted on the Twitter pages of white nationalists, according to a report from The Washington Post. Ads from brands including Amazon, Uber, Snap, and GoDaddy, media companies like USA Today and Morning Brew, and even one government organization, the US Department of Health and Human Services, were seen on the offending Twitter pages.
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Amazon is introducing a new TikTok-like feature that allows users to 'shop as you scroll' from a social feed of videos and photos
Amazon joins companies like Meta and Google seeking to emulate the success of TikTok's wildly popular and lucrative video-sharing format.
Android Headlines
YouTube is testing the "Add to Queue" feature on Android & iOS
YouTube has recently announced that it is testing a new feature called “Add To Queue” for its Android and iOS app users. This feature was already available on the YouTube website and allows users to add videos to a queue that they can watch later, making it easier to plan out their YouTube viewing sessions.
