Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Week 15 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Chicago Bears | Will Jalen Hurts or Justin Fields run wild in the Windy City?
PHILADELPHIA – For the Eagles (12-1) this season, the underlying theme has been reunions. So far, they have faced off against former Eagles coaches and players such as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the Indianapolis Colts, the team Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni used to be with, and wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the team’s former first-round draft pick. All three games have resulted in wins, and the Eagles coaching staff will face another recognizable face Sunday when playing the Chicago Bears (3-10) at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon.
NFL insider guesses Jets will have 2-time Super Bowl winner starting at QB next season
Could the New York Jets be getting a new quarterback?. The quarterback situation over there has definitely been interesting. Mike White has taken over the starting job from Zach Wilson since Week 12. But on Sunday, he exited with a rib injury and was replaced by veteran Joe Flacco. BUY...
Jets can’t go back to Zach Wilson, ex-Giants star says
It’s been Mike White time since Week 12. But the New York Jets quarterback’s status is up in the air and he is considered day-to-day with a rib injury that he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 15: Win $1,200 in bonuses during 49ers vs. Seahawks on TNF
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 15 slate kicks off with an NFC West matchup and our DraftKings promo code offers a bet $5, win $150 deal...
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Yankees infielder traded to Pirates in Clay Holmes deal designated for assignment by Red Sox
Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo reports the Boston Red Sox designated infielder Hoy Park for assignment infielder. Per Cotillo:. Park intrigued the Red Sox as a versatile backup option who can play multiple positions. He has appeared at every spot other than first base, catcher and pitcher in the majors. The Red Sox will now have seven days to trade, release or waive Park.
Ex-Yankees pitcher on the trade market
Sonny Gray may be on the move. The Minnesota Twins have received interest on the right-hander, reports The Athletic’s Dan Hayes: With the exorbitant cost of starting pitching via free agency, the Twins also could consider trading away right-handers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, both of whom become free agents after next season.
Yankees, Mets free agency projections for current, former players: Andrew Benintendi, Gary Sanchez, more
Time to play the Match Game. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel examined the MLB free-agent market and projected where some of the top remaining players will sign. Benintendi also offers some upside on a multiyear deal. NOTES: The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reports the market for the free-agent outfielder is flush with...
Rays trade ex-Yankees prospect to NL contender
This one’s not a big surprise. As was expected, the Tampa Bay Rays have traded J.P. Feyereisen. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the right-handed reliever is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a minor-league pitcher. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Monday,...
Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments
Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. Want to bet on MLB?. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost the 2001 World Series...
NFL analyst is blown away by Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ transformation into MVP candidate
Jalen Hurts is one of the headliners in the NFL MVP conversation. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has led his team to 12-1 with consistent play. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dan Orlovsky praised the 24-year-old on ESPN’s “Get Up”:. “Jalen Hurts is the most...
Jets’ Zach Wilson says he’s learned from watching Mike White during ‘frustrating’ benching
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson watched from the sideline for the past three weeks, with no chance of playing, as his teammates continue to fight for a spot in the NFL playoffs. That will change Sunday against the Lions. Well, sort of. Coach Robert Saleh elevated Wilson to the backup role...
John Mara likes what he’s seeing from the Giants
The New York Giants aren’t exactly making it a December to remember. But that’s OK with John Mara. The Giants co-owner talked to Newsday Wednesday at the NFL Meetings in New York City. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Despite going 0-3-1 in their last four...
What channel is Atlanta Falcons game today? (12/18/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 15 vs. Saints
The Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Desmond Ridder, meet the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Andy Dalton, in an NFL Week 15 NFC South football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 (12/18/2022) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Giants getting short end of NFL scheduling quirk that gives Commanders huge advantage
Call it a scheduling quirk if you like, but that would be an injustice to what the Giants are about to face in Week 15 when they travel to Landover, Md. for a critical game against the Washington Commanders Sunday night at FedEx Field. It’s something far worse than a...
Their star teammate was slain in the offseason. But they played on for the first time in his memory.
The seconds ticked down to the opening tipoff of the boys basketball season Thursday night. But before the ball could be flung in the air for the first time, the East Orange Campus High Jaguars huddled in the far corner of their home gymnasium. Dressed head to toe in snazzy...
Ex-Giants defensive tackle will miss rest of regular season
Johnathan Hankins is out for the rest of the regular season. The Dallas Cowboys nose tackle suffered a pectoral strain on Sunday that will require about a month of recovery time, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Michael...
NJ.com
NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0