NFL Week 15 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Chicago Bears | Will Jalen Hurts or Justin Fields run wild in the Windy City?

PHILADELPHIA – For the Eagles (12-1) this season, the underlying theme has been reunions. So far, they have faced off against former Eagles coaches and players such as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the Indianapolis Colts, the team Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni used to be with, and wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the team’s former first-round draft pick. All three games have resulted in wins, and the Eagles coaching staff will face another recognizable face Sunday when playing the Chicago Bears (3-10) at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon.
Jets can’t go back to Zach Wilson, ex-Giants star says

It’s been Mike White time since Week 12. But the New York Jets quarterback’s status is up in the air and he is considered day-to-day with a rib injury that he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Yankees infielder traded to Pirates in Clay Holmes deal designated for assignment by Red Sox

Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo reports the Boston Red Sox designated infielder Hoy Park for assignment infielder. Per Cotillo:. Park intrigued the Red Sox as a versatile backup option who can play multiple positions. He has appeared at every spot other than first base, catcher and pitcher in the majors. The Red Sox will now have seven days to trade, release or waive Park.
Ex-Yankees pitcher on the trade market

Sonny Gray may be on the move. The Minnesota Twins have received interest on the right-hander, reports The Athletic’s Dan Hayes: With the exorbitant cost of starting pitching via free agency, the Twins also could consider trading away right-handers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, both of whom become free agents after next season.
Rays trade ex-Yankees prospect to NL contender

This one’s not a big surprise. As was expected, the Tampa Bay Rays have traded J.P. Feyereisen. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the right-handed reliever is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a minor-league pitcher. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Monday,...
Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments

Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. Want to bet on MLB?. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost the 2001 World Series...
John Mara likes what he’s seeing from the Giants

The New York Giants aren’t exactly making it a December to remember. But that’s OK with John Mara. The Giants co-owner talked to Newsday Wednesday at the NFL Meetings in New York City. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Despite going 0-3-1 in their last four...
Ex-Giants defensive tackle will miss rest of regular season

Johnathan Hankins is out for the rest of the regular season. The Dallas Cowboys nose tackle suffered a pectoral strain on Sunday that will require about a month of recovery time, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Michael...
