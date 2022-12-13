Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynwapaper.com
Joan Carol Lemley
Joan Carol Lemley, 80, of Lynn, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was a member of Millstone Mountain Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Carol Lemley; sister, Florence Jean Whitehead; grandchildren, Emily Carol Annesty, Abigail Shikles, Ozlee Branden Arteaga and Atiana Mills; 9 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
mynwapaper.com
Paul "Scott" Gruelle
Paul “Scott” Gruelle, 58, of Haleyville, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. No services are planned at this time. Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family. Paul was born on July 2, 1964 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Paul is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughters,...
mynwapaper.com
Ordinance - City of Haleyville
ORDINANCE #2022-03 BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF. SECTION I. The said Mayor and City Council hereby find and declare that Haleyville Water Works and Sewer Board, have filed with it, as the governing body of the City of Haleyville, a petition for the annexation of property owned Haleyville Water Works and Sewer Board in Marion County, Alabama, a true and correct copy of said petition, which is set forth below:
mynwapaper.com
Alison Lynn Mayfield Horton
Alison Lynn Mayfield Horton, 56, of Spruce Pine, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022. Alison was a Christian and a member of Littleville First Baptist Church. She was a member of Alabama Chapter S GWRRA . She loved the times of riding with her husband, Michael, enjoying the sights and sounds of the road. Her beautiful and energetic smile will truly be missed by her entire family.
mynwapaper.com
LUCAS now at all fire departments in Winston County
The announcement that all seven LUCAS devices had arrived and were ready to distribute was made at a recent Winston County Commission meeting. The commission had to juggle funding around in order to purchase the devices, each one costing about $15,000, county officials pointed out. The fire departments, which did...
mynwapaper.com
Tourism Department gives $100,000 for Looney’s Tavern restoration project
J.D. Snoddy, president of the Winston County Arts Council, which purchased the 13-acre complex in October, submitted the Alabamian’s coverage of the purchase to the Alabama Department of Tourism, which prompted the donation, he said. Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Department of Tourism, sent Snoddy an email that...
mynwapaper.com
Community Action receives $3 million to help low-income families
Of that $48 million, $3 million has been awarded to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, Inc., which serves Winston, Marion, Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan counties.. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.”
mynwapaper.com
Notice of Appointment - Janett J. Twilley
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration has been granted Beverly Diann Burns, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Janett J. Twilley, deceased, on the 9th day of December, 2022, by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County,. NOTICE IS HERE-BY GIVEN that all person...
Comments / 0