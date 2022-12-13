ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

townandstyle.com

Senior Services & Amenities: 12.14.22

Independent living at Aberdeen Heights is all about having the freedom to choose. Start the next chapter of your life by discovering something new. Take part in a lively discussion with friends over a scrumptious meal, or simply take time to relax with a good book in. our library. 505...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Simply Delicious in downtown St. Louis is a new dining destination for breakfast, lunch and brunch

Simply Delicious, which debuted in August in downtown St. Louis, is a new daytime dining destination featuring breakfast, lunch and brunch fare in a casual setting. The concept comes from Brandi and Brittany Artis, who are also co-owners of 4 Hens Creole Kitchen at City Foundry. Simply Delicious originated in Brandi Artis’ hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, where she established it as her catering brand in 2010. She previously operated the company in Chicago as a pop-up taco bar. With the new brick-and-mortar space, Simply Delicious now has a permanent home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

2 Laod Eats is 2 good 2 be ignored

On the back patio of beloved Morgan Ford dive bar, Bootleggin’ Bob's, you’ll find an unexpected gem: 2 Laod Eats. Step up to the makeshift kitchen, place an order and soon you’ll be met with some of the best – and only – Laotian food in St. Louis. Restaurant industry veteran Christina Manisisaket brings her own passion and vivacity while she spreads awareness about her culture through her pop-up.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Food Outreach, Mercy team up to help diabetes patients

Jefferson County residents struggling with nutrition insecurity issues and uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes may be eligible for a new program to help ease their burden. Food Outreach of St. Louis and the Mercy hospital system have established a pilot program to provide medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling to qualified diabetic patients.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior

The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior. The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The difference …. The words “wishing” and “hoping” are often...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Alderwoman works to halt $135M Central West End apartment build

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Earlier this week, aldermen pushed forward a new, $135M build for the Central West End. It’s a luxury apartment that would go in the empty lot across from the Chase Park Plaza Hotel. However, despite residents and developers being tired of looking at that parking lot, one alderwoman is doing all she can to stop it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City to expand tiny house village for homeless

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located on a former RV Park just north of Downtown St. Louis sits a village of 50 tiny homes. The brightly colored homes are part of a transitional housing program between the City of St. Louis and The Magdala Foundation. “It means everything to me,”...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

