Simply Delicious, which debuted in August in downtown St. Louis, is a new daytime dining destination featuring breakfast, lunch and brunch fare in a casual setting. The concept comes from Brandi and Brittany Artis, who are also co-owners of 4 Hens Creole Kitchen at City Foundry. Simply Delicious originated in Brandi Artis’ hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, where she established it as her catering brand in 2010. She previously operated the company in Chicago as a pop-up taco bar. With the new brick-and-mortar space, Simply Delicious now has a permanent home.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO