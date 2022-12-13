Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is just $129 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes
Walmart has one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop for only $129 saving you a huge $130 off the usual price of $259. Perfectly designed for students and anyone who needs to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based laptop, it’s a deal that’s proving to be very popular. You’ll need to be quick to snag this deal but we’re here to explain what you need to know.
Alienware teases 18-inch monster gaming laptop
Perhaps the first in a terrifying new breed of gargantuan gaming laptops.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 will not launch on December 17 after all
Yesterday, OnePlus announced a new press event for December 17. At first, it seemed like the OnePlus 11 will launch during it, but that won’t be the case, it seems. That event seems to be reserved for the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition. The OnePlus 11 probably won’t launch on...
Phone Arena
The refreshingly compact Asus ZenFone 9 is officially getting Android 13 before Christmas
While Samsung was already done delivering stable Android 13 goodies to several different high-end smartphone lineups from 2022, 2021, and2020, Asus barely made its rollout plans public last month, somewhat vaguely promising to kick off its first over-the-air update to the latest OS version from December. Well, December is obviously...
Android Headlines
We have Realme 10s specs before launch
Realme is planning on launching the latest entry into its Realme 10 series of phones. Although this device is launching tomorrow, we have a pretty significant leak today. We have some early insight into the specs for the Realme 10s before tomorrow’s launch. We’re all used to different variants...
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Digital Trends
I switched to a 42-inch gaming monitor and — surprise — I love it
I switched to a nearly 42-inch gaming monitor, and I thought I would hate it. But it’s been close to a month, and the Asus ROG PG42UQ is still sitting on my desk. It’s a 41.5-inch OLED monitor, offering a juiced-up version of LG’s wildly popular C2 OLED, and it could mark a trend toward larger formats in the best gaming monitors (especially as we stare down displays like LG’s OLED Flex).
Android Headlines
We have a new leak of the ThinkPhone by Motorola
We recently had a leak of a phone designed by Lenovo. This phone is expected to have similar branding to the company’s ThinkPad series of devices. Now, we have a new leak of the device, and it looks like it’s going to be called the ThinkPhone by Motorola.
Android Headlines
Check out the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle early
If you take a look at the gallery below the article, you’ll see the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle. Shop Disney India has already listed the product online, providing us with a look at the product. OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle is coming on December 17. For those of...
Android Headlines
Motorola expands list of phones getting Android 13 update
Motorola initially released a list of phones getting Android 13 back in August. It included only 10 devices on that list, which is not a whole lot. Well, the company has now decided to expand that list. Motorola has expanded its list of phones which are getting Android 13 update.
Android Headlines
OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip stylish new foldables have landed
OPPO has finally announced its new foldables, the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. The OPPO Find N2 is a direct successor to the Find N that arrived last year. The Find N2 Flip, on the other hand, is the company’s very first clamshell foldable handset. Both of these...
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy S23 series leaked in dummy units
If rumors are to be believed, then we are now less than two months away from the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The new Galaxy flagships are said to break cover in early February next year. We have already seen the phones in renders, thanks to leaks back in September. Today, we have real-life pictures of alleged dummy units of all three Galaxy S23 models.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11R to feature an alert slider, introduce IR blaster
OnePlus‘ iconic alert slider may be back on the OnePlus 11R. Rumors about it started surfacing last week, though we didn’t have any proof. But a new leak from MySmartPrice gives us visuals allegedly showing the OnePlus 11R featuring the physical key that lets you quickly switch between sound, vibrate, and mute modes.
Best Chromebook deals of December 2022: get a new laptop for as low as $90!
If you need a simple and affordable laptop, a Chromebook is always a solid choice. This guide has all of the best Chromebook deals of the month.
Android Headlines
Budget Motorola Moto G53 is here with 120Hz display, audio jack
In addition to announcing the Motorola Moto X40 flagship, the company also introduced its budget offering, the Moto G53. This handset is a lot more affordable than the company’s flagship, of course. The Motorola Moto G53 is now official, the company’s new budget offering. We’ll get to the...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Save 61% on 14-inch Asus Chromebook C425 with Intel Amber Lake Y CPU
Coffee Lake Intel Chromebook Deal Laptop Linux / Unix Android. Chromebooks are known for occupying one of two camps. Either they are cheap budget laptops with weak hardware, or they are powerful but pricey machines focused on web browsing. However, you can snag a budget-priced Chromebook with midrange hardware for less than US$129.
New Intel oneAPI 2023 Tools Maximize Value of Upcoming Intel Hardware
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- What’s New: Today, Intel announced the 2023 release of the Intel® oneAPI tools – available in the Intel® Developer Cloud and rolling out through regular distribution channels. The new oneAPI 2023 tools support the upcoming 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, Intel® Xeon® CPU Max Series and Intel® Data Center GPUs, including Flex Series and the new Max Series. The tools deliver performance and productivity enhancements, and also add support for new Codeplay 1 plug-ins that make it easier than ever for developers to write SYCL code for non-Intel GPU architectures. These standards-based tools deliver choice in hardware and ease in developing high-performance applications that run on multiarchitecture systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005068/en/ The oneAPI multiarchitecture open accelerated computing. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Flip 4 was best-selling foldable in Q3 2022
Foldable smartphones have existed for more than three years now but Samsung‘s dominance in this niche is still unchallenged. The Korean firm captured a staggering 85 percent share of the global foldable market in Q3 2022, a DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) research found. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the best-selling foldable this past quarter, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Comments / 0