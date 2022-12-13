Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski on Bucs' struggles, reunion with Tom Brady: 'I could definitely help out'
Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, but some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans still haven’t given up hope that Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement yet again to reunite with Tom Brady for another potential Super Bowl run. Gronkowski recently spoke with USA TODAY Sports’...
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Ex-Eagles GM: Jalen Hurts isn’t MVP but will get paid | Contract projection
Jalen Hurts can look forward to a payday. The young Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has impressed this season while leading his team to 12-1. Former Eagles president Joe Banner shared his prediction for Hurts’ near future, via The 33rd Team:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Although I...
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
The Spun
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'
In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
3-Team Trade Scenario Sends Joel Embiid To Thunder
Around the NBA, “tanking” is a source of much controversy. For the uninitiated, tanking is the practice of prioritizing first-round picks and young players over wins. In fact, if a team is truly tanking, they’re hoping to lose and prioritize their lottery odds. People don’t like it....
iheart.com
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
RG3 Apologizes for On-Air Racial Slur: ’Not What I Meant to Say’
The clip of him on live television went viral Monday night.
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles quarterback after Kyler Murray’s torn ACL
UPDATE (3:03 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals are signing QB David Blough off the #Vikings practice squad, source said. He takes Kyler Murray’s spot.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports “Strong will sign to the practice squad, becoming...
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tyreek Hill says the reason he wanted to leave Kansas City was he was not being targeted enough
Tyreek Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL and it is not close, but the Dolphins star maybe a little crazy. The star wide out was on “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and they talked about why he felt it was the time to leave Kansas City and the answer is mind blowing.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
Yankees, Mets free agency projections for current, former players: Andrew Benintendi, Gary Sanchez, more
Time to play the Match Game. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel examined the MLB free-agent market and projected where some of the top remaining players will sign. Benintendi also offers some upside on a multiyear deal. NOTES: The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reports the market for the free-agent outfielder is flush with...
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: 'We Took It!'
The Dallas Cowboys added another weapon for Dak Prescott in the form of T.Y. Hilton and owner Jerry Jones revealed he jumped at the chance to sign the veteran receiver.
