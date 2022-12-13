ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment

Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Action News Jax

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing

The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
TAMPA, FL
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
