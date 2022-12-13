Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Will Push To Sign Dusan Vlahovic
Chelsea are expected to push to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.
Report: Dusan Vlahovic Could Leave Juventus Amid Chelsea Interest
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could leave the club amid interest from Chelsea.
Manchester United and TeamViewer To End Shirt Sponsor Agreement
Manchester United and their front of shirt sponsor TeamViewer are set to end their partnership following a mutual agreement.
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Fofana, Mudryk, Bellingham, Saka, Amrabat, Felix, Moukoko, Gakpo, Cunha
Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 19, from Norwegian club Molde for more than 10m euros. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk insist their president will decide the 21-year-old's future - once they receive any formal offers. (Mail)
World Cup Ratings: France & Argentina Semi-Final Wins Draw Record Viewership On Fox
France and Argentina are advancing to the World Cup finals after two semi-final matches that have now become the most-watched Men’s World Cup semi-finals on English-language television. On Tuesday, Argentina shut out Croatia in a 3-0 match that drew 6.46M total viewers across the Fox broadcast and digital platforms. The match aired at 2 p.m. ET and viewership peaked from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. ET with 8.2M. That’s a 43% from the audience for 2018’s Day 1 semi-final telecast of the France vs. Belgium match, which averaged around 4.5M total viewers. A day later, France’s 2-0 win against Morocco on Wednesday,...
Oli McBurnie cleared of stamping on pitch-invading Nottingham Forest fan
The Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been cleared of stamping on a pitch-invading fan after claiming he hopped over him to protect his injured foot. The 26-year-old Scotland international was acquitted of assaulting Nottingham Forest supporter George Brinkley, after the player’s barrister said McBurnie had been “like a ballerina” in avoiding contact.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Kent, Jota, Hibs, King, Yilmaz, Leeds, Galatasaray, Livingston, Bradley, Cathro
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun)
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-'Wonders of Wrexham': King Charles meets Hollywood stars at lowly Welsh club
WREXHAM, Wales, Dec 9 (Reuters) - King Charles toured the grounds of the lowly Welsh soccer club Wrexham owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Friday, talking to the Hollywood actors about their dream of steering the team to sporting glory. In cold, brilliant sunshine, Charles joked with the...
Martin O'Neill: 'Sunderland will play in the Champions League one day'
Former boss Martin O'Neill certainly still appears to love Sunderland.
BBC
Charlton Athletic: Fans' group give owner Thomas Sandgaard club charter ultimatum
A Charlton Athletic fans' group says it will petition owner Thomas Sandgaard to sell the Addicks if he does not agree to abide by a new club charter. Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust will present the Addicks' Charter to Sandgaard at Thursday's fans' forum. The Addicks, 18th in League One, are...
Bowling shootout looms as same but different Australia and South Africa renew Test rivalry
As far as rematches go, this is less spicy than it might have been. Originally, Steve Smith and David Warner were due to go back to South Africa for a Test series in early 2021, returning to the scene of the ill-tempered and ill-fated 2018 tour that saw them both banned for a year. Instead the trip ended up being a pandemic casualty, so the first Test meeting between the sides – 18 months later on Australian soil – does dull the immediacy of the associations with times past, even if the sandpaper story is bubbling away again thanks to Warner’s abandoned efforts to have his lifetime leadership ban overturned.
