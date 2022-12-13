ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Friday's transfer gossip: Fofana, Mudryk, Bellingham, Saka, Amrabat, Felix, Moukoko, Gakpo, Cunha

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 19, from Norwegian club Molde for more than 10m euros. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk insist their president will decide the 21-year-old's future - once they receive any formal offers. (Mail)
Deadline

World Cup Ratings: France & Argentina Semi-Final Wins Draw Record Viewership On Fox

France and Argentina are advancing to the World Cup finals after two semi-final matches that have now become the most-watched Men’s World Cup semi-finals on English-language television. On Tuesday, Argentina shut out Croatia in a 3-0 match that drew 6.46M total viewers across the Fox broadcast and digital platforms. The match aired at 2 p.m. ET and viewership peaked from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. ET with 8.2M. That’s a 43% from the audience for 2018’s Day 1 semi-final telecast of the France vs. Belgium match, which averaged around 4.5M total viewers. A day later, France’s 2-0 win against Morocco on Wednesday,...
The Guardian

Oli McBurnie cleared of stamping on pitch-invading Nottingham Forest fan

The Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been cleared of stamping on a pitch-invading fan after claiming he hopped over him to protect his injured foot. The 26-year-old Scotland international was acquitted of assaulting Nottingham Forest supporter George Brinkley, after the player’s barrister said McBurnie had been “like a ballerina” in avoiding contact.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-'Wonders of Wrexham': King Charles meets Hollywood stars at lowly Welsh club

WREXHAM, Wales, Dec 9 (Reuters) - King Charles toured the grounds of the lowly Welsh soccer club Wrexham owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Friday, talking to the Hollywood actors about their dream of steering the team to sporting glory. In cold, brilliant sunshine, Charles joked with the...
BBC

Charlton Athletic: Fans' group give owner Thomas Sandgaard club charter ultimatum

A Charlton Athletic fans' group says it will petition owner Thomas Sandgaard to sell the Addicks if he does not agree to abide by a new club charter. Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust will present the Addicks' Charter to Sandgaard at Thursday's fans' forum. The Addicks, 18th in League One, are...
The Guardian

Bowling shootout looms as same but different Australia and South Africa renew Test rivalry

As far as rematches go, this is less spicy than it might have been. Originally, Steve Smith and David Warner were due to go back to South Africa for a Test series in early 2021, returning to the scene of the ill-tempered and ill-fated 2018 tour that saw them both banned for a year. Instead the trip ended up being a pandemic casualty, so the first Test meeting between the sides – 18 months later on Australian soil – does dull the immediacy of the associations with times past, even if the sandpaper story is bubbling away again thanks to Warner’s abandoned efforts to have his lifetime leadership ban overturned.

