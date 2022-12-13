Researchers have created a new type of battery that holds four times the amount of energy as conventional lithium-ion batteries, at a fraction of the cost.Using a new technique to build sodium-sulphur batteries, a team from the University of Sydney in Australia was able to create a super-high capacity and ultra-long life battery.The sodium-sulphur battery was made with molten salt that can be processed from sea water, meaning it is also far less toxic and environmentally damaging than the lithium-ion batteries currently found in everything from smartphones to electric cars.The scientists claim the technology could turbocharge the transition to a...

4 DAYS AGO