electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
insideevs.com
Autel Energy Presents EV 101: EV Care & Maintenance
So, you’re considering making the switch to an electric car? Among the many reasons to consider an EV is this: EVs require significantly less maintenance than gas- or diesel-powered vehicles. Fewer Parts. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) have fewer individual parts than conventionally powered vehicles. Generally, EVs can have 50...
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
A new electric car battery material could dramatically boost charging times
A collaboration between researchers at the Yokohoma National University in Japan and the University of New South Wales Sydney, Australia has led to the development of a new electrode material that can be used in solid-state batteries. Thus the electrode doesn't diminish after multiple charges and discharge cycles and can help in manufacturing durable batteries for electric vehicles.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Detroit News
Toyota’s new Prius won’t be its last. Here's why
Toyota aired a Super Bowl commercial almost 18 years ago that opened with cars in traffic, their wheels spinning but going nowhere. “It’s been a long time since transportation has truly advanced,” a narrator intoned. “We’ve been moving; we just haven’t been moving forward.”
Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla
Here's a look at the automaker with the most electric vehicles (EVs) for sale, which is seven total, and the answer isn't Tesla. The post Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda Won't Abandon The Internal Combustion Engine As It Invests $11 Billion In EV Production
Mazda likes to take pride that it does rely on a parent company or larger automaker for its survival. The downside is that it can be very easy to fall behind the competition in several areas, such as electrification. That's all about to change. However, combustion engines remain a part of its future.
Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla
It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz (DMLRY) to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report, it...
torquenews.com
Tesla Can Turn the Model 3 Into Its $30,000 Hatchback
There is starting to become pressure from retail investors and analysts against Tesla to make their $30,000 hatchback vehicle in order to compete in international markets and with BYD in China. Here's how I think Tesla can accomplish this. The Tesla Model 3 Reduced In Scope. I currently own a...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
Breakthrough battery holds 4x charge of smartphone batteries at fraction of the cost
Researchers have created a new type of battery that holds four times the amount of energy as conventional lithium-ion batteries, at a fraction of the cost.Using a new technique to build sodium-sulphur batteries, a team from the University of Sydney in Australia was able to create a super-high capacity and ultra-long life battery.The sodium-sulphur battery was made with molten salt that can be processed from sea water, meaning it is also far less toxic and environmentally damaging than the lithium-ion batteries currently found in everything from smartphones to electric cars.The scientists claim the technology could turbocharge the transition to a...
Best New Midsize Car Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
When choosing the perfect car there are many things to consider. Here is the best new midsize car under $30,000 you should consider that comes recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Midsize Car Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda launching $7,400 electric van
The Honda N-Van will be offered in an electric model priced at $7,400. The microvan is designed for urban use and has a range of 125 miles per charge.
Ford Doubles Down On a Popular Car
Ford has a recipe that works. The legacy carmaker has bet on the development of electric versions of its emblematic gas car models. It currently has three models: the Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover/SUV, the F-150 Lightning pickup/truck and the e-Transit van. Each targets a distinct customer base and -- hugely important -- all three vehicles are in market segments with lucrative profit margins. Other models will be added to these three in the next few years.
The Verge
BMW thinks it can turn speed bumps into energy for its EVs
A new patent from BMW may unlock the energy-generating potential of one of America’s most defining modern features: a woefully inadequate and underfunded road infrastructure. Car enthusiast news site CarBuzz unearthed a document from the German national patent office that reveals a new suspension design, which, if developed and...
electrek.co
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
Broken EV chargers are a huge turnoff for electric car drivers and prospective buyers. That signals a growing business opportunity for startups racing to keep those plugs up and running.
If a driver makes the switch to an electric car and finds themselves at a plug that doesn't work, it could confirm all their fears about EV ownership.
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry
The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
