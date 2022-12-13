ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Hochul Vetoes Bill Letting New Yorkers Sue For Helicopter Noise

New Yorkers will not be able to sue helicopter companies over excessive noise — and the state won’t ban non-essential trips from the W. 30th Street heliport — thanks to Gov. Hochul’s veto of a popular bill that comes as complaints about the airborne racket have skyrocketed in the city in recent years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

NEW NEW YORK: Mayor Adams Will Create a ‘Public Realm Czar’

Mayor Adams says he will establish a new City Hall position — Director of the Public Realm — dedicated to better managing the city’s scarce public space, a long-overdue move advocates said could boost initiatives that give space back to the people such as open streets and open restaurants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines: Hallelujah, New York Times Edition

The biggest story of the day yesterday was the latest example of the New York Times starting to “get it” about the century-long disaster that has been the private automobile. The new evidence came in the form of a must-read op-ed by Andrew Ross and Julie Livingston with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy