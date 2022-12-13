Read full article on original website
CIFI Chengdu Wansheng TOD Project // 10 Design
International architecture practice, 10 Design (part of Egis group), revealed plans for a 117,700sqm retail destination located within Wenjiang District Sub-center, an important node in the western part of Chengdu, China. CIFI Chengdu Wansheng TOD is 10 Design’s second on-site project for CIFI Group after CIFI Kunming Plaza, a retail mixed-use destination in Yunnan, China.
Trazas de Pontevedra: AGi Architects’ Plan for Enhancing Galicia’s Archaeological Heritage
Trazas de Pontevedra – The project Trazas de Pontevedra was initiated by a public competition organized by the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda. The competition sought the best intervention for 18 Galician-Roman settlements in the province of Pontevedra, Spain. AGi architects were selected for the project, which focuses on musealisation and enhancement of the sites. The first stage of the project was carried out in three of the 18 sites, laying the foundation for the entire project. The goal is to create a network for the reinterpretation of Galicia’s archaeological landscape. AGi’s approach to the project is sensitive and respectful to the surrounding environment of each site. The aim is to provide a distinct, simple, and sustainable identity for each site, offering a unique experience for visitors and driving local tourism.
424 St Kilda Road Melbourne (Illoura) // Soil & Water Design Group
Text description provided by the architects. Proposal Design for Illoura (an Aboriginal word meaning beautiful or pleasant place) 424 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne which is a harmony through Architecture and Dance both define Space and Movement in time. Connected units, This can happen when forms make a whole of visible...
Architectural Drawings: 8 Landmark Public Parks in Plan
The winners of Architizer's Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge have been revealed! Interested in next year's program? Interested in next year's program? Subscribe to our newsletter for updates. Great public parks have become cornerstones of culture. As some of the most important spaces in a community, they celebrate gathering and...
Enhancing a 1960s Suburban Home with a Compact Footprint
South 2nd – This 2-story addition stands among a single-story sea of 1960’s suburban South Austin homes. With its roof top light monitor striking a figurative silhouette the addition peers out over the privacy fence and across the neighbourhood. The old house and new addition are unlikely companions, their connection a glancing kiss at the fireplace. Inside the continuous light monitor brings diffused natural light into the 2nd floor bedroom and bathroom changing throughout the day.
These eight conceptual chairs represent Hong Kong’s urban landscape and density
Italian designer Andrea Ponti created a collection of furniture designs called ‘Shadows in the Windows. Comprising of eight colorful and clean variations, the collection captures and represents Hong Kong’s urban landscape through two symbolic elements – a window, and a seat. The intriguing collection was displayed at Superstudio Più during Milan Design Week 2017.
Verdant Sanctuary // Form4 Architecture
Verdant Sanctuary expresses its embrace of nature through each design element: its natural setting, its choice of material—it is almost entirely made of wood and glass, its dramatic roof design that echoes the shape of a bird’s wings. There is a dynamic flow to these forms that pulls you along, giving you the feeling of an organic whole.
This Sprawling $12.2 Million Florida Mansion Has a 50-Foot Slip That Can Dock Your Day Boat
As if having waterfront views wasn’t enticing enough, one Miami mansion has its own private boat slip that’s prepped and ready for your favorite vessel. In the suburb of Aventura, this stunning home has just been hurled onto the Florida market for a cool $12.2 million. The palatial pad is one of 22 residences in the secluded, gated enclave known as Island Estates (you know, where DJ Khaled used to live). As such, a 50-foot boat slip is available at the community’s personal marina. Plus, the next owner will have access to all the amenities at Privé, the exclusive property next door: Everything from...
Tour the Vibrant Costa Palmas, Mexico, Villa of a Jewelry Designer and a Developer
Costa Palmas, located on the east cape of Los Cabos, Mexico, is home to an array of luxury residential homes. The home of developer Jason Grosfeld and his wife, fine jewelry designer Jenna Blake Grosfeld, was one of the first homes built on the property. “The ocean was a focal point, and it kind of dictated our color palette, as well as the surrounding nature,” Jenna says. “For me, I wanted just a continuation of the sea. Whether it’s an ocean somewhere else or in Mexico, where we are, it just puts you kind of in vacation mode. So the color palette played a key role in establishing the atmosphere we wanted to achieve.”
Small Cities, Big Ideas: 7 Mini Metropolises With International Clout
Architizer is thrilled to announce that the 11th Annual A+Awards is open for entries! With a Main Entry Deadline of December 16th, 2022, the clock is ticking — get started on your submission today. Urban regeneration takes many forms, from reimagining structures after deindustrialization to developing creative schemes for...
“How Can We Make Cities More Livable? Reclaim Parking Space for People.”
Architizer's A+Awards Best Firm categories allow design firms of all sizes to showcase their practice and vie for the title of “World’s Best Architecture Firm”. Start an A+Firm Award Application today. We might not like to admit it, but the cities we live in have an unhealthy...
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
The 10 best minimalist interior designer accounts to follow to inspire a less cluttered home
Minimalist interior designer means so much more than a stark, white room these days. A resurgence in the style has meant that 'minimalism' has become an umbrella term, with offshoots and tangents that bring new energy to the movement, yet still belong in the minimalist discipline. From soft minimalists that...
Wedge // Façade
Budget: 500K – 1M Lead Architect: Xaris OikonomouDesign Team: Xaris Oikonomou, Maria Roumelioti, Katerina Asoniti3d Visualizations: Xenia Liodi”(…)παρ δ΄ ίσαν Ωκεανού τε ρόάς και Λευκάδα πέτρην, / ηδέ παρ΄ ηέλιοιο πύλας και δήμον ονείρων (…) ” [Homer,”Odyssey”] “(…)μετωνόμασαν Λευκάδα επώνυμον δοκώ μοι του Λευκάτα, πέτρα γαρ εστί λευκή την χρόαν, προκείμενη της Λευκάδος εις το πέλαγος(…)” [Strabo,”Geography”] The name Lefkada comes from Homer, who refers to “White Stone” (
House in the Courtyard // IGLOO ARCHITEKTI
The task was to design an extension of a family house in the inner courtyard of a historic town house in the center of Nové Město na Moravě with use for occasional living of a family of four with the assumption of future use for permanent living. An important aspect of the assignment was to preserve and strengthen the spirit of the site of the historic building, the structure of the city, and at the same time provide affordable housing in the current modern standard.
Meze Audio Epoque headphones elevate flagship engineering with Art Noveau design
Limited-edition versions of Meze's Elite headphones honour an iconic art movement close to founder Antonio Meze's heart.
V-Ray 6 for SketchUp Brings a Stunning Palm Springs Home to Life
Chaos has recently launched V-Ray 6 for SketchUp, a 3D rendering software that connects SketchUp’s modeling software with V-Ray’s photorealistic rendering plug-in. The result is an incredibly powerful, speedy, and straightforward tool that takes photorealistic renderings and architectural animations to the next level. In addition, architects who use...
This all-white minimalist cabin is the flexible and functional tiny home on wheels you need
Tiny home builder Base Cabin collaborated with Matt Goodman Architecture Office to create this super minimalistic tiny home on wheels inspired by the simplicity of livestock sheds. The clean and simple home was designed to beautifully merge with farms, vineyards, or even the Australian bush. The aim was to ensure that the residents feel one with the surroundings and that there is no sense of separation between the home and the landscape,
Akumal Monterrey // Sordo Madaleno
Akumal Monterrey is a new residential project being developed in the Monterrey metropolitan area of San Pedro Garza García, a vibrant zone that is a landmark in Mexico’s northeast for its rapid urban and commercial expansion. Topography, panoramic views, and a residential context are the three factors that...
The New JW Marriott in Sao Paulo Embodies the City’s Love of Art With Vibrant Interiors
São Paulo—or Sampa, as it’s known by locals—is the cultural heartbeat of Brazil. Artists have long converged here to express themselves freely, and their works have become a vital part of the city’s fabric. Massive technicolor murals appear everywhere as you drive through the streets, all of them imbued with Sampa’s rich history. Now, a hospitality heavyweight has decided to incorporate the city’s vibrancy into a luxurious new hotel. Opened in May, the JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo is located in the Chácara Santo Antônio neighborhood nears the exclusive Jardins enclave. Set within striking distance of the high-end boutiques and posh cafés...
