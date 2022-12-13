The Palm Coast City Council is looking to develop a comprehensive plan for the city's parks and recreation. In its last meeting of the year on Tuesday Dec. 13, the City Council combined the year's last workshop and business meetings, where they reviewed and approved a service agreement to develop a master plan for Parks and Recreation. The service agreement will be with the consulting firm BerryDunn, and was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Nick Klufas absent from the dais.

