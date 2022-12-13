Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast, Flagler County building comprehensive plan for parks and recreation
The Palm Coast City Council is looking to develop a comprehensive plan for the city's parks and recreation. In its last meeting of the year on Tuesday Dec. 13, the City Council combined the year's last workshop and business meetings, where they reviewed and approved a service agreement to develop a master plan for Parks and Recreation. The service agreement will be with the consulting firm BerryDunn, and was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Nick Klufas absent from the dais.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area
President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Palm Coast, FL
Palm Coast is a charming small Florida town that attracts many tourists from big cities. It boasts a year-round summer vibe, a thriving local art scene, and vibrant coastal life many would love to experience. Located on the northeastern side of Flagler County, Palm Coast is southwest of the neighboring...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FEMA provides ‘Individual Assistance’ declaration for Flagler County residents for Hurricane Nicole
December 14, 2022 – President Joe Biden on last night approved a disaster declaration for portions of the State of Florida, including Flagler County, that sets into motion Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance to assist county residents with expenses related to Hurricane Nicole. “It feels like a...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board
When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
floridapolitics.com
Amid Flagler County changes the past 40 years, guns remain a problem, says WESH’s Claire Metz
Metz said she considers herself lucky to have been able to tell Flagler residents’ stories. December is a time of reflection and taking stock, and few people chronicled Flagler County the past 40 years like Claire Metz of television affiliate station WESH. “I could go on and tell you...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Loopers Concession Lease Agreement Approved for Palm Harbor Golf Club
Palm Coast – In August 2022, the City of Palm Coast issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a food and beverage concession provider at the Palm Harbor Golf Club, which is owned and operated by the City of Palm Coast. Two completed proposals were received and an internal evaluation team reviewed and scored each proposal on specific criteria. The unanimous choice was Loopers.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local team responds to shipwreck discovery near Daytona Beach
The Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is working with the Florida Department of State Bureau of Archaeological Research and FPAN (Florida Public Archaeology Network) to study a shipwreck that was discovered recently in Daytona Beach Shores. The wreckage began appearing after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but it has been partially buried on and off due to the tides.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast City Council approves Loopers lease for the golf course
The new Palm Coast City Council has approved the lease agreement for "Loopers," the restaurant that will replace the Green Lion at the Palm Harbor Golf Club concession. City Council held a back-to-back workshop and regular business meeting on Tuesday Dec. 13 in lieu of their scheduled Dec. 20 business meeting. At the double meeting, the agreement was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Nick Klufas absent.
Ocala business owner runs for state representative
Jose Juarez, known to many Ocala residents as the “Barbacuban” has officially announced his bid for state representative for District 24 following the resignation of Rep. Joe Harding. Harding, a 35-year-old Ocala Republican, recently resigned from the position after being indicted by a federal grand jury on six...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Deadline: Friday December 16 Last Day to Vote in Palm Coast’s Light Fight 2022
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast’s popular annual Holiday Light Fight once-again saw residents breaking out their garland, wreaths and a seemingly endless supply of lights to decorate their homes for the holidays and submitting photos of their displays with hopes of reigning supreme in one of several categories, which include brightest house, best theme, most interesting, best community display, and best in show.
flaglernewsweekly.com
African American Entrepreneurs Association Celebrates 2022 Entrepreneurs of the Year
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (December 16, 2022) Saving the fireworks for last, it was a surprise award for a beloved recipient and a generous donation that closed the show for the 5th Annual Entrepreneurs of the Year Awards dinner on Tuesday evening. Continuing to build on the success of economic development...
villages-news.com
Official who oversees The Villages Hospital promoted at time of intense criticism
An official who oversees UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been promoted at a time when the facility has been under intense criticism by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. UF Health announced Tuesday that Heather Bentley Long has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Central Florida, which includes...
wmfe.org
Daytona Beach shipwreck is helping with post-Ian recovery
What is most likely a shipwreck from the 1800s has been uncovered in Daytona Beach by historic erosion brought about by two back-to-back hurricanes. The discovery is helping to bring international attention to an area hard-hit by the storms. Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding, wind damage and loss of life...
villages-news.com
Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board
A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
ocala-news.com
HCA Healthcare announces new CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division has announced the appointment of Alan Keesee as chief executive officer (CEO) of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, effective on January 1, 2023. In this new role, which includes responsibility for HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, Keesee will oversee the combined 545-bed acute care hospitals...
flaglerlive.com
April Groundbreaking for 100-Room Margaritaville Hotel in Flagler Beach, With Opening in Fall of 2024
Groundbreaking at the 100-room Margaritaville Hotel planned for the center of Flagler Beach is expected in April, and the hotel should open to iuts first guests in the fall of 2024, the city’s planning director, Larry Torino, said. The 65,000 square-foot building will be built in place of the...
WCJB
‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
News4Jax.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make 5 stops at Winn-Dixie stores across Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Northeast Florida!. The horses will visit five Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17. They will be making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach and the brand-new Grand Cypress Winn-Dixie in St. Johns County. The...
villages-news.com
Rural residents battling development want commissioner barred from voting
Rural residents battling a housing development want a commissioner barred from voting on its proposed annexation. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round Monday night when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Lady Lake Commission. However, the planning and zoning board serves in an advisory capacity and the commission is not bound by its decision.
