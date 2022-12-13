CUMBERLAND, MD – Cumberland police officers arrested 28-year-old Calvin Jacob Knisely for first first-degree assault against a woman inside a home on Virginia Avenue. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 12:36 AM, officers of the Cumberland Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue. In an interview with the police, the alleged victim reported that Calvin Kniseley had assaulted her. According to the victim, Kniseley struck her in the face with his fist. As described by the victim, officers observed that the victim had sustained injuries that were The post Man charged for assault against woman in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO