Monongalia County to be Site of WVU Medicine's New $50 Million, 350,000 SF Medical Distribution Center
According to MetroNews, if all goes as planned, WVU Medicine and Owens & Minor will have a staff of 100 in a 350,000-square foot distribution center valued at $50 million in Morgantown by February 2024. WVU Medicine Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Gallagher said crews will excavate the site at...
Former Md. EMS chief gets plea deal in poaching case
KEYSER, W.Va. — The latest and last plea deal in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case exchanged jail time for home incarceration, and will allow the defendant to work while he wears an ankle monitor. In January, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in...
Local pharmacies facing drug shortage amid ‘tripledemic’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout West Virginia, many pharmacies are experiencing shortages of medication for the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Drug shortages can happen from many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations. Charlene Haas is a pharmacist at Champion Pharmacy. She said Champion Pharmacy has had people...
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
Progress Reports for the Second Grading Period to be Released
On December 15, 2022, Garrett County Public Schools (GCPS) progress reports will be released for the second grading period. Schools will release the progress reports according to school-specific policy. Please refer to your student handbook or school office with any questions.
Garrett County Public Schools: Inclement Weather Announcement
Due to the impending forecast and the Ice Storm Warning that has gone into effect from 7:00 PM yesterday through tonight at 10:00 PM, Garrett County Public Schools will be closed today. This will be a traditional “snow day” for students and teachers. Code Blue for employees.
MUB closes out Moutaintop beverage work, looks to WestRidge- Chaplin Hill
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the help of the Morgantown Utility Board(MUB), Mountaintop Beverage is a major step closer to beginning production. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. MUB General...
Harrison County Man Who Owned, Operated His Own Business, Terry Lynn Rebrook, Passes Away at 78
Terry Lynn Rebrook, 78, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 14, 1944 in Clarksburg, a son of the late Oran Dennis Rebrook and Greta Arabella Moore Rebrook. He is survived by his two children, Kristi Ryan and her husband...
Davis to Parsons Corridor H comment period extended
Anyone who wants to share their opinion regarding the new Corridor H route through Tucker County will now have additional time to make their voices heard.
Harrison County Sheriff's Investigation Results in Jail Sentence to Former NCRJ Correctional Officer
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
Upshur County man sentenced for firearms charge
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Bo D. Beckner, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for a firearms charge. Beckner, 42, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.”...
Law enforcement investigating dig site on Upshur/Randolph County line
Multiple crews have been investigating a dig site in Ellamore near the Randolph/Upshur County line.
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
Man arrested in Terra Alta in alleged burglary and stabbing
A man has been arrested in Preston County after allegedly breaking into an apartment and wounding a resident with a knife early Friday morning.
Winter Weather Contact Numbers and Recommendations
It’s always a good idea to be prepared when the weather turns bad. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for our region for later tonight and tomorrow. The alert includes the following: “Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
Potomac Highlands takes brunt of power outages from ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — More than 17,000 Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers were without power Thursday evening in connection with an ice storm that moved through the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle counties. There were 8,622 customers without power in Hampshire County as of 5 p.m. Thursday which was...
Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been charged after authorities said he shot his neighbor. Officers were dispatched to a home in Buckhannon on Tuesday in reference to a man being shot, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities spoke with 70-year-old Charles Wolford who said the victim,...
Woman charged after troopers find fentanyl in West Virginia hotel room
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs at a hotel room in Fairmont. On Dec. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a breaking and entering taking place at a residence on McCurderysville Pike, according to a criminal complaint. […]
Man charged for assault against woman in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – Cumberland police officers arrested 28-year-old Calvin Jacob Knisely for first first-degree assault against a woman inside a home on Virginia Avenue. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 12:36 AM, officers of the Cumberland Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue. In an interview with the police, the alleged victim reported that Calvin Kniseley had assaulted her. According to the victim, Kniseley struck her in the face with his fist. As described by the victim, officers observed that the victim had sustained injuries that were The post Man charged for assault against woman in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
