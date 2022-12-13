ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, MD

ems1.com

Former Md. EMS chief gets plea deal in poaching case

KEYSER, W.Va. — The latest and last plea deal in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case exchanged jail time for home incarceration, and will allow the defendant to work while he wears an ankle monitor. In January, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in...
KEYSER, WV
WDTV

Local pharmacies facing drug shortage amid ‘tripledemic’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout West Virginia, many pharmacies are experiencing shortages of medication for the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Drug shortages can happen from many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations. Charlene Haas is a pharmacist at Champion Pharmacy. She said Champion Pharmacy has had people...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
deepcreektimes.com

Progress Reports for the Second Grading Period to be Released

On December 15, 2022, Garrett County Public Schools (GCPS) progress reports will be released for the second grading period. Schools will release the progress reports according to school-specific policy. Please refer to your student handbook or school office with any questions.
deepcreektimes.com

Garrett County Public Schools: Inclement Weather Announcement

Due to the impending forecast and the Ice Storm Warning that has gone into effect from 7:00 PM yesterday through tonight at 10:00 PM, Garrett County Public Schools will be closed today. This will be a traditional “snow day” for students and teachers. Code Blue for employees.
wajr.com

MUB closes out Moutaintop beverage work, looks to WestRidge- Chaplin Hill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the help of the Morgantown Utility Board(MUB), Mountaintop Beverage is a major step closer to beginning production. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. MUB General...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County Sheriff's Investigation Results in Jail Sentence to Former NCRJ Correctional Officer

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Upshur County man sentenced for firearms charge

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Bo D. Beckner, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for a firearms charge. Beckner, 42, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.”...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
deepcreektimes.com

Winter Weather Contact Numbers and Recommendations

It’s always a good idea to be prepared when the weather turns bad. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for our region for later tonight and tomorrow. The alert includes the following: “Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
Metro News

Potomac Highlands takes brunt of power outages from ice storm

ROMNEY, W.Va. — More than 17,000 Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers were without power Thursday evening in connection with an ice storm that moved through the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle counties. There were 8,622 customers without power in Hampshire County as of 5 p.m. Thursday which was...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been charged after authorities said he shot his neighbor. Officers were dispatched to a home in Buckhannon on Tuesday in reference to a man being shot, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities spoke with 70-year-old Charles Wolford who said the victim,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Shore News Network

Man charged for assault against woman in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, MD – Cumberland police officers arrested 28-year-old Calvin Jacob Knisely for first first-degree assault against a woman inside a home on Virginia Avenue. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 12:36 AM, officers of the Cumberland Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue. In an interview with the police, the alleged victim reported that Calvin Kniseley had assaulted her. According to the victim, Kniseley struck her in the face with his fist. As described by the victim, officers observed that the victim had sustained injuries that were The post Man charged for assault against woman in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD

