Pants pulled from 1857 "Ship of Gold" shipwreck sell for $114,000
Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000.The white, heavy-duty miner's pants with a five-button fly were among 270 Gold Rush-era artifacts that sold for a total of nearly $1 million in Reno last weekend, according to Holabird Western American Collections.There's disagreement about whether the pricey pants have any ties to the father of modern-day blue jeans, Levi Strauss, as they predate by 16 years the first pair officially manufactured by his San...
Wisdom, World's Oldest Known Wild Bird, Spotted Once Again At Age 71
The Laysan albatross is still looking great for a septuagenarian.
A pair of jeans recovered in a shipwreck and believed to be made by Levi Strauss in 1857 just sold for $95,000
The "miner's pants" were recovered from an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of South Carolina, and are believed to be made by Levi Strauss himself.
'Absolute Monster:' Mega Great White Shark Pictured Stalking Fishing Boat
The predator was spotted following the boat full of tuna off Port Lincoln, in South Australia, an area teeming with sharks at this time of year.
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule
A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
‘World’s oldest living cat’ outlived two owners and loves naps. Meet Flossie
She’s starting a new chapter after leaving volunteers “flabbergasted.”
Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century
New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
Vacationing family finds massive blue lobster 'walking around on the beach' in Cape Cod
A big blue lobster found on a Cape Cod beach by a visiting family from Pennsylvania leads to memorable effort to return it to the ocean.
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
Meet the tallest man to have ever graced the Earth
How would you react if you found out there was a man that stood nearly 9 feet tall and towered over everyone who came into contact with him?. There will never be another tall man to break the record. I'll explain. Sultan Kosen now holds the title of tallest man alive, standing 8 feet 2.8 inches tall. The tallest woman currently alive is Zeng Jinlian, who stands a stunning 8 feet 1 inches tall. They fall far short of it. A grizzly bear standing on its hind legs was actually taller than the tallest man who has ever lived. He appeared to be of average height at birth but swiftly grew to a remarkable height of 5 feet 4 by the time he was five.He outgrew his father at the age of eight, and at 8 feet.5 inches, he was the tallest teenager ever. He is Robert Wadlow, who stands 8 feet 11 inches tall. His pituitary hyperplasia, which was never addressed, was the reason for his remarkable size. Robert unfortunately passed away at the young age of 22 due to a bacterial blister on his legs.
People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation
A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains
Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The deformed "Starchild Skull" contained DNA strands of unknown origin
An example of a deformed "alien" skullPhoto byDennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Starchild Skull has been the object of fascination for those who wish to believe in the paranormal and the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth.
