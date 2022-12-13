Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
Police: Northbrook bank robbed by 3 at gunpoint
NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Northbrook on Thursday morning. Just before 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch, located in the 1100 block of Willow Road, on the report of a bank robbery. Authorities said three males entered the bank and demanded...
WGNtv.com
Naperville man accused of putting swastikas on campaign signs
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A Naperville man has been charged and accused of putting swastika stickers on campaign signs. Keith Klingeman, 49, is facing two hate crime charges and one count of criminal damage to property. Authorities allege that at some point in time between Oct. 2 and Oct....
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
2 men held without bail in DuPage County for allegedly robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago and 18-year-old Jarquez Jones of Maywood are accused of robbing a woman’s purse at gunpoint Dec. 5 at a Walmart in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase into Chicago.
WSPY NEWS
Chicago man sentenced to eight years in prison for selling drugs
A Chicago man is being sentenced to eight years prison for selling drugs in Kendall County. A news release from the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 38-year-old Antonio Cooley delivered 96 MDMA pills to an undercover police officer in January of 2020. Cooley was sentenced on a charge...
DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on
DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now. The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge. The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May. It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit...
Couple charged with stealing $30,000 from group affiliated with American Legion post
A Joliet couple has been charged with stealing as much as $30,000 from a motorcycle group affiliated with a southwest suburban American Legion post.
959theriver.com
Drew Peterson Continues to Appeal for a New Trial
Convicted murderer Drew Peterson continues to appeal the court for a new trial. The former Bolingbrook Police Officer’s public defender was in a Will County Courtroom on Wednesday regarding the petition. Peterson is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. He...
wjol.com
Five Year Old Murder Case Of Izzy’s Bartender Could Get Underway In January
The murder trial of a Joliet man in the shooting death of Izzy’s bartender Danny Rios could start in January of 2023. It’s been five years since Rios was shot in the back of the head while working at the bar on March 9th, 2018. Patrick Gleason was tackled that night by other patrons at the bar and held down until police arrived. According to a civil suit, Gleason had been expelled from Izzy’s several times.
Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
cwbchicago.com
Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago’s mayor if she didn’t fix the city’s crime problem within 5 weeks, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot if she didn’t reduce crime in the city within five weeks, prosecutors said Tuesday. But the man’s defense attorney said he has a “long mental health history.”. William Kohles, 42, was extradited from Grand...
Prosecutors Paint Horrifying Picture of Execution-Style Killings in Belmont Cragin Shooting
Warning: The following story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. Prosecutors laid out their case against a man suspected of fatally shooting three people outside of a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend, painting the attack as an execution-style killing following a fight at a birthday party.
Woman arrested following DUI crash in south suburbs
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A Crete woman was arrested Monday following a DUI crash in November. On Nov. 14 just after 12:45 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of I-394 southbound at Steger Road. When they arrived, police learned a red Ford was southbound when it struck a deer and came to a […]
Man gets half max sentence for providing gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French
"What does it take to get a maximum sentence of five years for selling a weapon to a convicted felon that murdered a police officer and permanently disabled another officer?"
Jury finds city violated IL Whistleblower Act, awards CPD sergeant $910K
CHICAGO — A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police sergeant who, jurors said, faced retaliation after he raised concerns about a controversial 2017 police shooting on the Far South Side. After two-and-a-half hours of deliberations, jurors returned their verdict in favor of CPD Sgt. Isaac Lambert, awarding his $910,000 […]
Elgin man gets 12 years in drugged DUI crash that killed 2 Judson University students
Trevon Morris, 22, was sentenced Monday by a Kane County judge.
Central Illinois Proud
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her...
VIDEO | Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as CPD announce 4 armed robbery suspects charged
New video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint as Chicago police announced four suspects have been charged in a series of armed robberies with the same MO.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead From Apparently Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Norwood Park
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead Thursday morning after suffering an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Norwood Park, marking the latest suicide this year in a department grappling with a mental health crisis. The officer, a 58-year-old woman, was discovered about 9:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with fleeing and eluding police in Plano
An Aurora man is being charged with fleeing and eluding police after brief chase Sunday night in Plano. The Plano Police Department says that 50-year-old Vinod K. Gunya was charged and released with his to notice to appear in Kendall County Court. Police say that officers tried to pull Gunya...
