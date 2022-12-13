ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Police: Northbrook bank robbed by 3 at gunpoint

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Northbrook on Thursday morning. Just before 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch, located in the 1100 block of Willow Road, on the report of a bank robbery. Authorities said three males entered the bank and demanded...
NORTHBROOK, IL
WGNtv.com

Naperville man accused of putting swastikas on campaign signs

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A Naperville man has been charged and accused of putting swastika stickers on campaign signs. Keith Klingeman, 49, is facing two hate crime charges and one count of criminal damage to property. Authorities allege that at some point in time between Oct. 2 and Oct....
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Chicago man sentenced to eight years in prison for selling drugs

A Chicago man is being sentenced to eight years prison for selling drugs in Kendall County. A news release from the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 38-year-old Antonio Cooley delivered 96 MDMA pills to an undercover police officer in January of 2020. Cooley was sentenced on a charge...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Drew Peterson Continues to Appeal for a New Trial

Convicted murderer Drew Peterson continues to appeal the court for a new trial. The former Bolingbrook Police Officer’s public defender was in a Will County Courtroom on Wednesday regarding the petition. Peterson is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. He...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Five Year Old Murder Case Of Izzy’s Bartender Could Get Underway In January

The murder trial of a Joliet man in the shooting death of Izzy’s bartender Danny Rios could start in January of 2023. It’s been five years since Rios was shot in the back of the head while working at the bar on March 9th, 2018. Patrick Gleason was tackled that night by other patrons at the bar and held down until police arrived. According to a civil suit, Gleason had been expelled from Izzy’s several times.
JOLIET, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
DEKALB, IL
WGN News

Woman arrested following DUI crash in south suburbs

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A Crete woman was arrested Monday following a DUI crash in November. On Nov. 14 just after 12:45 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of I-394 southbound at Steger Road. When they arrived, police learned a red Ford was southbound when it struck a deer and came to a […]
CRETE, IL
WGN News

Jury finds city violated IL Whistleblower Act, awards CPD sergeant $910K

CHICAGO — A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police sergeant who, jurors said, faced retaliation after he raised concerns about a controversial 2017 police shooting on the Far South Side. After two-and-a-half hours of deliberations, jurors returned their verdict in favor of CPD Sgt. Isaac Lambert, awarding his $910,000 […]
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her...
EVANSTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with fleeing and eluding police in Plano

An Aurora man is being charged with fleeing and eluding police after brief chase Sunday night in Plano. The Plano Police Department says that 50-year-old Vinod K. Gunya was charged and released with his to notice to appear in Kendall County Court. Police say that officers tried to pull Gunya...
PLANO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy