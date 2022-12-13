The Boston Licensing Board decides tomorrow whether to let El Jefe's Taqueria, 957 Commonwealth Ave., near Agganis Arena, extend its closing time from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. El Jefe's owner John Schall said the extra two hours would let him serve "inexpensive, nutritious meals" to BU students needing a break from their hours of studying and third-shift workers like cops, firefighters, nurses and garbage men. He submitted petitions signed by hundreds of BU students and third-shift workers in support of extended hours for the taqueria, which opened in March. An El Jefe's at Northeastern already has a 3 a.m. closing time; one at Emerson is open until 2. An El Jefe's across the river in Harvard Square is open until 4 a.m.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO