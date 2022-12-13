Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Event space at Black Market in Nubian Square approved for liquor license - if city has one to give
The Boston Licensing Board today approved a liquor license for Black Market Social, 2136 Washington St. in Roxbury, where Kai and Christopher Grant have already expanded their store space to hold social, arts and business events. At a hearing yesterday, Kai Grant said Nubian Square "is in deep need" of...
universalhub.com
Roslindale beer-and-wine store gets OK to add hard liquor
The Boston Licensing Board voted unanimously today to allow Lorenzo Mercado to sell a full range of alcohol products at his Punta Cana store on Belgrade Avenue at Walworth Street in Roslindale - and to change its name from Punta Cana Beer & Wine Market to Punta Cana Market. At...
universalhub.com
Mattapan Square pot shop wins zoning approval
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved the Pot, a marijuana shop proposed for 532-542 River St. in Mattapan Square. The shop, which won approval of the Boston Cannabis Board in October, now goes to the state Cannabis Control Commission for the last major approval it needs before it can begin.
universalhub.com
Meet Boston's newest giant head
The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
New developments look to bridge areas on either side of Mass. Pike
For the first time in decades, major air rights projects are underway in Boston. Back Bay and Fenway are two of Boston’s most vibrant, heavily trafficked neighborhoods. But for years, traveling between the two has not been easy for those on foot. Now, a series of developments are in...
universalhub.com
Widett Circle, once slated to become the heart of the Boston Olympics, could instead be turned into a yard for commuter-rail trains
The MBTA said today it's going to try to buy the 24-acre Widett Circle, which our brief Olympics bid lifted out of obscurity only to return to being the home of low-profile food-processing concerns, to use as a place to store commuter-rail trains between the morning and afternoon rush hours.
universalhub.com
The City that Always Sleeps: BU, BPD oppose tacos until 3 a.m. on Comm. Ave.
The Boston Licensing Board decides tomorrow whether to let El Jefe's Taqueria, 957 Commonwealth Ave., near Agganis Arena, extend its closing time from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. El Jefe's owner John Schall said the extra two hours would let him serve "inexpensive, nutritious meals" to BU students needing a break from their hours of studying and third-shift workers like cops, firefighters, nurses and garbage men. He submitted petitions signed by hundreds of BU students and third-shift workers in support of extended hours for the taqueria, which opened in March. An El Jefe's at Northeastern already has a 3 a.m. closing time; one at Emerson is open until 2. An El Jefe's across the river in Harvard Square is open until 4 a.m.
Boston Globe
New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel
Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay
MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
universalhub.com
Extensive revamp proposed for Franklin Park
WBUR reports on proposed upgrades released by the city yesterday. Much of the money for the work will come from the roughly $150 million that Millennium Partners paid for a condemned city parking garage in Winthrop Square downtown, which it razed to make way for a mixed-use 55-story tower now nearing completion. Some $56 million of the money was earmarked for upgrade work at Franklin Park and Boston Common.
universalhub.com
The City that Only Mostly Sleeps: BU students will soon be able to get tacos until 3 a.m.
The Boston Licensing Board today unanimously approved a request from El Jefe's Taqueria to remain open until 3 a.m. at its outlet on Commonwealth Avenue near the Agganis Arena. The board noted concerns from Boston University and Boston Police about barflies spilling down Comm. Ave., but said El Jefe's owner...
Mayor Wu announces action plan for ‘new’ Franklin Park
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Tuesday the release of the new Franklin Park Action Plan, and city officials now want the public’s feedback. The plan’s scope covers park maintenance and management as well as cultural and recreational programming. “With this Action Plan, residents and...
nbcboston.com
Boston Debuts Program to Fill Empty Storefronts, Especially Downtown
The Wu administration launched a grant program Monday to help put small businesses in vacant storefronts in downtown Boston and throughout the city. The initiative is being financed with $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the goal of not only filling ground-floor retail space that opened up during the pandemic, when customer foot traffic plummeted, but helping minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses find locations in parts of the city that have historically been in short supply.
Boston Breaks Barriers By Requiring Subtitles At Restaurants, Gyms, Banks
Public televisions are for everyone now that closed captions are required in Boston, according to the mayor's office.Mayor Michelle Wu signed an ordinance on Friday Dec. 9 requiring "places of public accommodations," which includes bars, gyms, restaurants, and banks, to turn closed captioning …
universalhub.com
Finally: West Roxbury getting a juice bar
Windows on the long empty space next to Bruegger's at the strip mall on VFW Parkway are now plastered with signs advertising the imminent arrival of Kwench Juice Cafe, which promises, among other things, fresh raw juices, power juices, fresh raw smoothies, superfood smoothies, wheatgrass and turmeric shots and juice cleanses (to go, we assume), as well as some more solid items, such as salads.
caughtindot.com
Local Public School Teacher and Pastor Running for District 3 Boston City Council
Looks like there’s a race for District 3. Joel Richards, a teacher, pastor, and father of two, is throwing his hat in the ring. District 3 is currently represented by Frank Baker. See Press Release Below. Boston, MA- Joel Richards, a Boston Public Schools teacher, a pastor, and a...
universalhub.com
Newton to get second online news source next month, with two reporters who actually know the Garden City
The Newton Beacon, spearheaded by a group of people tired of non-coverage by Gannett's Newton non-site (the main story on which today is about restoration of an old house in Manomet), says it will begin publishing its first news items in mid-January - starting with coverage of three Proposition 2 1/2 overrides proposed by Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.
wgbh.org
Boston’s one step closer to letting teens vote in municipal elections
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told Boston Public Radio Tuesday she has signed a petition approved by the Boston City Council to allow 16- and 17-year-old residents to vote in municipal elections. The council voted 9-4 to approve the proposal. Wu's signature sends it to the state Legislature, where it faces...
Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza
Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
NECN
Unveiling New Vision for Franklin Park, Boston Aims for Inclusivity, Safety
Boston aims to make Franklin Park more welcoming to all, according to the detailed plan for the city's biggest open space that Mayor Michelle Wu released Tuesday. More lighting and signage; better infrastructure for pedestrians; upgrades to structures, trails, play areas, athletic fields and picnic sites; and improved access are part of the Franklin Park Action Plan, officials said. (Read the full plan below.)
