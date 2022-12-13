ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
universalhub.com

Roslindale beer-and-wine store gets OK to add hard liquor

The Boston Licensing Board voted unanimously today to allow Lorenzo Mercado to sell a full range of alcohol products at his Punta Cana store on Belgrade Avenue at Walworth Street in Roslindale - and to change its name from Punta Cana Beer & Wine Market to Punta Cana Market. At...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Mattapan Square pot shop wins zoning approval

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved the Pot, a marijuana shop proposed for 532-542 River St. in Mattapan Square. The shop, which won approval of the Boston Cannabis Board in October, now goes to the state Cannabis Control Commission for the last major approval it needs before it can begin.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Meet Boston's newest giant head

The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

The City that Always Sleeps: BU, BPD oppose tacos until 3 a.m. on Comm. Ave.

The Boston Licensing Board decides tomorrow whether to let El Jefe's Taqueria, 957 Commonwealth Ave., near Agganis Arena, extend its closing time from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. El Jefe's owner John Schall said the extra two hours would let him serve "inexpensive, nutritious meals" to BU students needing a break from their hours of studying and third-shift workers like cops, firefighters, nurses and garbage men. He submitted petitions signed by hundreds of BU students and third-shift workers in support of extended hours for the taqueria, which opened in March. An El Jefe's at Northeastern already has a 3 a.m. closing time; one at Emerson is open until 2. An El Jefe's across the river in Harvard Square is open until 4 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel

Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay

MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Extensive revamp proposed for Franklin Park

WBUR reports on proposed upgrades released by the city yesterday. Much of the money for the work will come from the roughly $150 million that Millennium Partners paid for a condemned city parking garage in Winthrop Square downtown, which it razed to make way for a mixed-use 55-story tower now nearing completion. Some $56 million of the money was earmarked for upgrade work at Franklin Park and Boston Common.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Debuts Program to Fill Empty Storefronts, Especially Downtown

The Wu administration launched a grant program Monday to help put small businesses in vacant storefronts in downtown Boston and throughout the city. The initiative is being financed with $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the goal of not only filling ground-floor retail space that opened up during the pandemic, when customer foot traffic plummeted, but helping minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses find locations in parts of the city that have historically been in short supply.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Finally: West Roxbury getting a juice bar

Windows on the long empty space next to Bruegger's at the strip mall on VFW Parkway are now plastered with signs advertising the imminent arrival of Kwench Juice Cafe, which promises, among other things, fresh raw juices, power juices, fresh raw smoothies, superfood smoothies, wheatgrass and turmeric shots and juice cleanses (to go, we assume), as well as some more solid items, such as salads.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Newton to get second online news source next month, with two reporters who actually know the Garden City

The Newton Beacon, spearheaded by a group of people tired of non-coverage by Gannett's Newton non-site (the main story on which today is about restoration of an old house in Manomet), says it will begin publishing its first news items in mid-January - starting with coverage of three Proposition 2 1/2 overrides proposed by Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.
NEWTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston’s one step closer to letting teens vote in municipal elections

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told Boston Public Radio Tuesday she has signed a petition approved by the Boston City Council to allow 16- and 17-year-old residents to vote in municipal elections. The council voted 9-4 to approve the proposal. Wu's signature sends it to the state Legislature, where it faces...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza

Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Unveiling New Vision for Franklin Park, Boston Aims for Inclusivity, Safety

Boston aims to make Franklin Park more welcoming to all, according to the detailed plan for the city's biggest open space that Mayor Michelle Wu released Tuesday. More lighting and signage; better infrastructure for pedestrians; upgrades to structures, trails, play areas, athletic fields and picnic sites; and improved access are part of the Franklin Park Action Plan, officials said. (Read the full plan below.)
BOSTON, MA

