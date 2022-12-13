ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faye Winter reveals she can't leave the house alone due to crippling anxiety and got in a 'really dark' place post Love Island fame

Faye Winter reveals she got into a 'really dark' place after soaring to fame on Love Island.

The reality star, 27, who starred on the 2021 series, says she still struggles to go out places alone due to her suffering crippling anxiety.

In a candid interview, Faye speaks out about how her mental health took a devastating toll after being inundated with cruel comments from trolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SNUH_0jhDqe0400
Mental health: Faye Winter reveals she got into a 'really dark' place after soaring to fame on Love Island

The television personality was hit by 25,000 Ofcom complaints during her time on the show due to her furious row with boyfriend Teddy Soares, also 27.

A year on, Faye says her confidence was shattered so much by the backlash she received she refused to leave the house for days on end and still now can't go to some shops on her own.

'I would literally be sat inside four walls all day, looking at social media... judging myself, because I'm my own biggest critic. You can get yourself in a really dark place and I've been there.' Faye told The Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkq3D_0jhDqe0400
Anxiety: A year on, Faye says her confidence was shattered so much by the backlash she received on Love Island

The blonde beauty says it is her five-month-old puppy Bonnie 'who saved her' from spiraling into deep depression as well as therapy.

During the chat, Faye also touches upon the backlash she received on the show over her expletive-laden row with Teddy, 26.

The pair clashed on Movie Night after video footage was shown of Teddy during his time in spin-off villa Casa Amor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RnHd_0jhDqe0400
Sweet: The blonde beauty says it is her five-month-old puppy Bonnie 'who saved her' from spiraling into deep depression as well as therapy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOGzc_0jhDqe0400

'He saw the worst of me on that show, the absolute worst, it was so high-pressured, I'd never been in an environment like that. I did lose it. And you can only really go up from that', she says.

At the moment, Faye says she has 'hardly' seen Teddy as he is away abroad with work over the three months.

The pair are the only remaining pair from last year's series and it appears their romance is going from strength-to-strength.

When the question if marriage could be on the cards, Faye said: 'We've still got a lot we want to experience together and we've got Bonnie, we want to enjoy it. We're not under any pressure.'

Before coyly adding if Teddy wanted to get a ring 'it'd be fine'.

  • If you are in need of mental health support, contact Mind on 0300 123 3393 or visit www.mind.org.uk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jVP7_0jhDqe0400
Loved-up: The pair are the only remaining pair from last year's series and it appears their romance is going from strength-to-strength

Daily Mail

