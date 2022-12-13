Read full article on original website
UK strikes to hit ambulance services, hospitals and trains in the run up to Christmas
Britain is bracing for further disruption from strikes heading into the Christmas period, as ambulance drivers and nurses join rail operators and postal workers in the worst wave of walkouts the country has endured for at least a decade.
BBC
East of England Ambulance Service: Inside a 999 control room
Faced with answering thousands of calls a day, often concerning life-or-death emergencies, what is it like to work in an ambulance control room?. "We've now got over 100 calls outstanding, waiting to be responded to," says Thomas Pont. It is Wednesday and the 30-year-old is on shift as duty manager...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Airline apologizes after an eight-year-old boy was forced to wait more than 4 hours for his wheelchair
Paula Hudgell shared her experience on Twitter, saying she was appalled by the lack of help offered to her son as he waited.
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
BBC
Dumped Bristol dog trapped in cat carrier gets new home
A terrified dog found abandoned in a park bush inside a cat carrier has been rescued and will soon be adopted. The Dachshund, now named Sienna, was discovered by a member of the public in Bristol, and was taken in by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre. Vets were concerned she was...
Windrush victim granted right to remain in UK after 10-year battle
Roy Harrison slept in bin shed and lost partner and business after being charged with crime he says he didn’t commit
BBC
Snow and freezing conditions close schools across West
Snow and freezing conditions have closed hundreds of schools across Gloucestershire. Many said "adverse conditions" in their immediate vicinities and across the wider area from which students travel had prompted them to make the decision. It came after temperatures dropped to -1C on Sunday night, which added to the heavy...
BBC
Telephone fraud: Older people targeted in bogus police scam
Telephone scammers posed as police officers to target older people on multiple occasions in December, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said. Nine incidents were reported in Belfast last Tuesday and Wednesday. In most cases, those targeted were told they were being called in relation to fraudulent activity...
BBC
Warning community pharmacies at risk of closure due to funding problems
Some of Northern Ireland's community pharmacies could be at risk of closing, a representative group has said. Community Pharmacy NI, which represents more than 500 pharmacies, said Health Department funding was not viable. It follows a rise in demand for antibiotics for strep A and reports of low supplies in...
About 4,000 trains to be cancelled daily over Christmas, even after strikes
About 4,000 trains will be cancelled daily even after next week’s strikes, with services on some routes cut for almost a month, as operators wrestle with the full impact of the RMT overtime ban. Passengers had already been warned that the railway would grind to a halt next week...
BBC
Mould has spread to my kids' toothbrushes - Salford mother
A mother said the mould is so bad in her rented flat it has spread to her children's beds, toys and toothbrushes. Kym Austin said her landlord Clarion Housing had treated her Salford flat three times but it "keeps coming back". She said she had to store their possessions in...
BBC
Antibiotic supply gone from bad to worse, say pharmacists
Pharmacists say supplies of key antibiotics to treat strep A have "gone from bad to worse" in the past week. The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIMP) said the situation was "unacceptable" and it was time for the government to get a plan in place. Four antibiotics, which treat different...
BBC
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
BBC
Ambulance staff to strike on 21 December
Ambulance staff across most of England and Wales will go on strike on 21 December in a dispute over pay. The coordinated walkout by the three main ambulance unions - Unison, GMB and Unite - will affect non-life threatening calls only. But it could mean people who have had trips...
Woman, 85, with broken hip ‘forced to wait 26 hours to get into A&E after 14 hour ambulance delay’
An 85-year-old woman was forced to wait 40 hours to be admitted to hospital after breaking her hip, her daughter says, as response times and A&E waiting lengths reached record levels.Marianna Flint said her mother, Koulla Mechanikos, waited an “agonising” 14 hours for an ambulance to arrive and was then stuck for 26 hours in the vehicle outside hospital, after falling at her home in August.Ms Mechanikos was left in “excruciating pain” lying on the floor overnight and had surgery upon her admission, Ms Flint said.She was given pain relief once the ambulance finally arrived – but then found...
