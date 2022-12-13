Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Lamborghini Considers Creating A Four-Seat, Porsche Taycan Rival
In 2008, Lamborghini teased the automotive world with Estoque, a four-door super sports car that still had all the drama of a traditional Lambo. But the concept proved to be just that, a concept. However, in an interview with AutoCar, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann says the company is open to creating a more practical, four-door model to take on the Porsche Taycan as the brand moves toward electrification. Lamborghini has stated its "age of electrification" will charge ahead over the course of the decade, and with it, we might just the Estoque, or something similar, after all.
Top Speed
10 Things You Need To Know About The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover
A new Range Rover is a rare occurrence; therefore, when a new one arrives, everyone is excited. Not too long ago, Land Rover released the all-new version of its flagship model, the Range Rover, and it is safe to say that it seems like a great one so far. It is distinctively Range Rover, but is also better than its predecessor in every single way. The Brits have a different approach to luxury vehicles, one that is more subtle but filled with clever gear that makes your journeys more comfortable instead of being there just for bragging rights. So, to celebrate the first few months of the new Rangie, here are 10 things you need to know about it.
Top Speed
Ora's Punk Cat EV is a VW Beetle Clone That Costs Less Than $20,000
Chinese knock-offs are nothing new. Over the years we’ve seen Chinese clones of everything from the Porsche Macan to Nike basketball shoes. When Ora, a subsidiary of Great Wall Motors, revealed the Punk Cat EV as a concept car at Auto Shanghai in April 2021, its styling was immediately controversial. The Punk Cat was obviously heavily influenced by the classic Type 1 Volkswagen Beetle. Predictably, Volkswagen, which discontinued its own “new” Beetle in 2019, took an interest. Some enthusiasts speculated that Volkswagen wouldn’t allow this car to be sold. But despite VW’s lawyers previously stating that they were investigating, Great Wall’s Punk Cat electric hatchback officially launched in China in March 2022, with sales in other countries said to follow.
Top Speed
The Fastest Lamborghinis Ever Produced
Over the years, Lamborghini has produced a plethora of wild supercars. From the Miura to the Diablo and now the Aventador, these flagships that have represented the pinnacle of the Italian brand's performance and design prowess always had two things in common - a V-12 engine and a rear mid-engine layout. Unsurprisingly, most of the cars on this list also follow this formula, but as a sign of the times, this list surprisingly consists of the brand's only second SUV in its history.
Top Speed
Could An LM002 EV Give The Hummer EV A Run For Its Money?
Back in the day, the original Humvee was, perhaps not by coincidence, was often compared to a certain Italian 4x4 multipurpose vehicle. This Italian car was older and carried a valuable badge. It also had an uncanny resemblance to the original H1. It was the Lamborghini (yes, you read that right) LM002.
Bernard Arnault just became the world's richest person. So who is he?
Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH, has just become the first European to top Bloomberg's list of the world's richest people, relegating Elon Musk to second place.
CNBC
China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say
China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.
FTX's massive $256 million real-estate empire is up for grabs as Bahamian and US lawyers squabble over who should control it
FTX's portfolio of Bahamian properties represent some of the most tangible assets that can be liquidated and redistributed to creditors.
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 hp in the base GT up to 500 hp in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Body Shown In Spy Images And Video From Giga Texas
The Tesla Cybertruck has been a long time coming, and it still hasn't arrived. We also still know very little about the production version. However, this is typically how Tesla operates, and it seems the popular electric truck is really coming to market soon. Now, we have a video and multiple spy shots of the massive truck from Giga Texas.
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
insideevs.com
Watch The Tesla Semi Go Through Durability Testing
Tesla released a video showing its Semi electric Class 8 truck getting tested for durability and reliability, in a bid to entice people to join its Vehicle Test Team. The video, posted on the company’s LinkedIn page, shows the Tesla Semi being driven through water and snow, and on the bench for suspension testing.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
Top Speed
2023 BMW X5: Performance, Price, And Photos
The X5 has been a staple of the BMW lineup for over twenty years. Born in the late-’90s during the first SUV craze, the X5 was a smashing success that brought an influx of new buyers to the Bavarian brand. Its popularity spawned a whole lineup of crossovers and SUVs that now represent a majority of the brand's sales.
Top Speed
American-Built Electric Motorcycle Ticks The Right Boxes But Costs More Than A Dodge Charger
Electric motorcycles are on an upward trajectory. They are becoming more routine and the market share is getting bigger each year. To no one's surprise, everyone wants a piece of this pie and this includes the American EV startup, Expannia. Though founded by a Spanish lad, the company is headquartered in Florida where it has taken the wraps off its first electric motorcycle that ticks all the right boxes.
Top Speed
The 2024 CX-90 Will Be Mazda's First Plug-in Hybrid in the U.S.
Mazda has announced that the upcoming 2024 Mazda CX-90 will be the company's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle available across the United States. Mazda plans to premiere the vehicle in January 2023, with production specifically tailored to the American auto market to follow. What Do We Know So Far About...
Bitcoin has rallied. What are crypto’s true believers still smoking?
FTX’s filing for bankruptcy was an existential event – and may signal the moment when grown-up thinking re-entered the room
Top Speed
Ducati Panigale V4 MotoGP And WSBK World Champion Replicas Make You Feel Like Bagnaia And Bautista
2022 has been a remarkable year for Ducati as it took home the MotoGP world title with Francesco Bagnaia and the WSBK title with Alvaro Bautista, the firsts since 2009 and 2011, respectively. This dreamy feat calls for celebration, and the Bolognese giant has unveiled two special Panigale V4 S models to do exactly that. Dubbed the World Champion Replicas, these intend to make you feel like Bagnaia and Bautista, and only 520 motorcycles (260 per replica) will go into production. This makes them even more exotic than Ducati’s MotoGP-spec 2007 Desmosedici RR.
