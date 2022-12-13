Read full article on original website
urbanbellemag.com
Marsau Scott Says Martell Holt Leveled Up with Sheree Whitfield + This Bothers Melody Shari
Melody Shari was upset to see LaTisha Scott and Marsau Scott during her family vacation. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Shari and Martell Holt‘s divorce has been a hot topic on the show. As we reported, the marriage fell apart as a result of Martell’s long history of infidelity. Melody alleged that Martell cheated on her with multiple women. However, he did end up fathering a son with his longtime ex-mistress, Arionne Curry. So a messy split resulted in a challenging co-parenting situation. Before Martell sued Melody for full custody of their children, Melody attempted to improve things. She invited Martell and their mothers to vacation with their children in Destin, Florida. And Martell was grateful for the invite.
urbanbellemag.com
Quad Webb Responds to ‘Married to Medicine’ Fans Calling Her Unlikable
Not everyone believed the rumors about Quad Webb. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb received a lot of backlash from fans due to her actions on the most recent season. She’s not in a good place with Toya Bush-Harris. So she didn’t mind sharing the cheating rumors about Toya. However, Toya denied that she cheated on Dr. Eugene Harris. And she also said the rumor about her sleeping with a neighbor is completely untrue. Eugene said the rumor wasn’t believable in the first place. However, he now feels like Quad is attacking their marriage. As for Quad, she said she’ll stop speaking on the couple if they stop speaking on her.
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
PopSugar
Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
R. Kelly shocks the world with new album, ‘I Admit It’
While serving 30 years for committing federal sex crimes, R. Kelly shocked the world today by dropping a 13-track album, titled ‘I Admit It,’ a combination of unreleased and previously released music.
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt
Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023
Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Candidly Reacts To Kody Admitting He Isn't 'Attracted' To Her
Not such a tough pill to swallow. Christine Brown reflected on what she took away from learning that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, was not "attracted" to her.“Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was,” Christine, 50, admitted during the Friday, December 2, episode of the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast, while recalling the uncomfortable moment. "I kind of look back and I’m like, 'Ah, I can see where you weren't here and here and here and here and here and here.' But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I’m done."The Sister...
Nene Leakes Shined In A $2,550 Chain Dress For Porsha’s Wedding
Nene Leakes gave us glam during her good friend, Porsha Williams' lavish wedding.
Monique Samuels Reportedly Quits OWN Reality Series Amid Marital Separation and Complaints of Editing
Chris and Monique Samuels appeared on 'RHOP' for four seasons before their acrimonious exit. They then appeared on the OWN reality series, 'Love & marriage: D.C.'
