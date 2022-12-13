Not everyone believed the rumors about Quad Webb. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb received a lot of backlash from fans due to her actions on the most recent season. She’s not in a good place with Toya Bush-Harris. So she didn’t mind sharing the cheating rumors about Toya. However, Toya denied that she cheated on Dr. Eugene Harris. And she also said the rumor about her sleeping with a neighbor is completely untrue. Eugene said the rumor wasn’t believable in the first place. However, he now feels like Quad is attacking their marriage. As for Quad, she said she’ll stop speaking on the couple if they stop speaking on her.

