Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Battle of Walla Walla had a local context
Oh, but the Battle of Walla Walla did have a direct local connection. To the editor — Contrary to a recent criticism, kudos to Donald Meyers for exercising journalistic objectivity in his history column on the Battle of Walla Walla. Meyers included the viewpoint of both parties to the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Astria Health will close Family Maternity Center at Toppenish hospital
The Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish Hospital will close in January. The hospital cited financial losses, fewer deliveries and reduced Medicaid funding as reasons for the decision, which will take effect on Jan. 14. The Toppenish hospital had fewer than 400 deliveries in 2022, which officials said was unsustainable...
Yakima Herald Republic
Real ID requirements have changed, again. What WA residents should know about the new ID
Dec. 15—The Real ID deadline has been pushed back, allowing Americans to have more time to obtain their new identification cards. But what does this mean for Washington residents?. Here's what Washington residents need to know about Real ID, and when they will be affected by the new requirements.
Yakima Herald Republic
Boys roundup: Birley's 26 helps West Valley get past Sunnyside
Landen Birley turned in his fifth 20-plus game of the young season on Friday and West Valley sure needed it to hold off Brent Maldonado and Sunnyside. Birley, a sophomore, scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Rams remained unbeaten in CBBN boys play with a 49-44 victory over Sunnyside at West Valley High School.
Yakima Herald Republic
Frances Lee Hays, 83
Frances Lee Hays, 83, of Toppenish died Sunday, Dec. 4. Arrangements are by Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, 509-943-1114.
Yakima Herald Republic
Charles William Ashley, 91
Charles William Ashley, 91, of Grandview died Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jessica Dolores Lopez, 40
Jessica Dolores Lopez, 40, of Grandview died Monday, Dec. 12, in Richland. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Girls roundup: Grizzlies hold off West Valley for 47-44 win
Baylee Maldonado hit her third 3-pointer with two minutes left and helped Sunnyside hold on for a 47-44 victory over West Valley in CBBN girls basketball Friday night. The Grizzlies led 42-41 when Maldonado hit her final basket and she added a free throw on the next possession for a 46-41 cushion. She finished with 15 points as Sunnyside (2-0, 5-2) won its third straight and will host Moses Lake on Saturday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Prep spotlights: Sunnyside's Baylee Maldonado and West Valley's Landen Birley
After averaging 13.8 points in her first four games, the 5-foot-4 guard broke out for 28 points in a CBBN win over Eisenhower and 24 against East Valley on Tuesday. In those games, Maldonado sparked big rallies as Sunnyside outscored Ike and EV 46-18 in the fourth quarter for first-year coach Chris McCallum, whose 4-2 team plays West Valley and Moses Lake this weekend.
Yakima Herald Republic
Joyce Rebecca Brown, 61
Joyce Rebecca Brown, 61, of Wapato died Monday, Dec. 12. Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, heggiescolonialfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Big third quarter propels Ellensburg past Grandview
ELLENSBURG — In a matchup between the CWAC's two best teams from last season, Ellensburg's defense proved to be the difference against Grandview's league-best offense. A dominant third quarter turned the tide, carrying the much taller Bulldogs to a 62-56 win on their home floor Friday night. Oregon State signee Gavin Marrs scored a team-high 21 points to go with five blocks, and coach Anthony Graham said the 6-foot-11 forward scored nine baskets inside the paint.
Yakima Herald Republic
Rebecca Maria Medina, 80
Rebecca Maria Medina, 80, of Othello died Monday, Dec. 12. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Evonne Regina Lewis, 41
Evonne Regina Lewis, 41, of Grandview died Monday, Dec. 12. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
