Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Three men sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. — Three men were sentenced Thursday to serve a minimum of seven to 12 years in prison for charges related to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, representing the longest sentences to date in the federal and state conspiracy cases. The three Jackson County sentencings...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Opponents of proposed Illinois gun ban testify, more hearings expected
(The Center Square) – Opponents of a proposal to ban certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois offered their opinions of the legislation during a House hearing Thursday. Just as at the first hearing on Monday for House Bill 5855, the second hearing also featured advocates pushing for a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rapid factory growth in Arizona led by record-breaking Commerce Authority effort
(The Center Square) – Last week, two technology companies announced new factories in Arizona, leading to over 500,000 total private sector jobs created by the Arizona Commerce Authority under Gov. Doug Ducey. These three factories are a part of over a dozen manufacturing companies that announced their expansion in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon judge upholds temporary restraining order on Measure 114 permitting requirement
BURNS — The same Oregon judge who temporarily blocked Measure 114 from becoming law last week heard arguments Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Burns over whether the voter-approved measure should be put on hold for months — or longer — as a legal challenge brought by gun groups makes its way through the courts.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Financial impact from Illinois' no cash bail discussed
(The Center Square) – As the SAFE-T Act remains in legal limbo, some are concerned about the added costs the law will place onto the Illinois justice system at the local level. Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail on Jan....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah Mayor Gets Arrested in Idaho
The mayor of a small town in Utah was arrested in Idaho over the weekend. KSL reports that Danial Elmore Knopp, the mayor of Brighton was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Knopp was charged in Idaho's 5th District Court with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
COVID-19 cases fall in Lincoln, but climb sharply throughout Nebraska
COVID-19 cases declined locally last week but were up sharply statewide. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 366 positive COVID-19 tests reported for the week ending Saturday, down 20% from 458 the previous week. But it still was the second-highest weekly total in the past three months.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session
In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Florida state Rep. Eskamani files bill to get rid of diaper sales tax
(The Center Square) – A bill has been refiled that could permanently nix Florida's sales tax from diapers and adult incontinence products. Florida state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani filed House Bill 29, a continuation of an already existing sales tax exemption for children’s diapers, that are tax-free until June 30, 2023. If passed, the exemption would be expanded to also help reduce the cost for the elderly, their families, and those who use adult diapers and other incontinence products.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Dakota man in custody after hours-long pursuit of semi across Nebraska, authorities say
A 56-year-old North Dakota man was arrested on Interstate 80 in Nebraska following an alleged hit-and-run, pursuit and standoff that spanned nearly three hours and at least five counties, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The series of events began at around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, when the State Patrol was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pritzker proclaims passage of labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially proclaimed that Amendment 1, which prohibits laws regulating collective bargaining in Illinois, has been passed. The measure, which was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast in support, puts into the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions, and other issues.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023
Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates. State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Marijuana legalization raising HR questions
Businesses across St. Joseph are updating their human resources policies as Missouri Amendment 3, which legalizes adult-use marijuana, is now in effect. The amendment allows adults 21 and older to have and consume up to three ounces of marijuana. Many St. Joseph businesses have policies against being under the influence...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oil prices force Dunleavy to dip into reserves for budget
(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said lower than normal oil prices are why he is withdrawing $265 million from the state reserves as part of his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024. The governor's budget presented Thursday leaves a combined $2.1 billion in reserves after the withdrawal, he...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Moore looks ahead to new legislative session, new district
(Des Moines) -- Less a month remains for the Iowa Legislature gavels into session for 2023. And, KMAland lawmakers like State Representative Tom Moore have more than one reason to look forward for the new session. Under redistricting, Moore now serves the Iowa House's 18th District, covering all of Cass and Montgomery counties and the northern and western portions of Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Moore says the new district presents an opportunity to work with new constituents.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jarrett Coleman resigns from Parkland School Board, as he prepares to represent Pa.'s 16th Senate District
BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - Due to the upcoming start of his first term as a Pennsylvania State Senator for District 16, Jarrett Coleman has tendered his resignation as a Director on the Parkland Area School Board, according to a news release from Coleman's office. The resignation is effective Thursday. “Part of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Kate Brown breaks ribbon at Millersburg's inland port hub
About a month after it officially opened, the Willamette Valley Intermodal Center in Millersburg, a link to connect empty cargo containers to ports via rail, got a visit from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown for a ribbon-cutting. The project, designed to get truck traffic away off Interstate 5, was one of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Positive Indiana tax revenue forecast unlikely to unleash spending boom
Hoosier lawmakers expect to take a cautious approach in crafting Indiana's new two-year spending plan to ensure there's enough money available to meet the state's needs. The revenue forecast provided Thursday to the State Budget Committee shows Indiana poised to see $1.6 billion in tax-revenue growth over the next 30 months, primarily from sales and personal income taxes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fourth quarter flare-up sees Reeltown girls past Coosa
Behind 21 points from Yonna Kimble and a 16-point fourth quarter outing, the Reeltown Lady Rebels defeated Central Coosa 42-27 on Monday. After going into half up just 18-16, Reeltown outscored Coosa 24-11 in the second half to pull away towards a victory. “I think the difference was in the...
Comments / 0