Ex-Man Utd player forced to close bar in Spain due to soaring costs

By Sarah Ridley
 3 days ago
EX-footballer Lee Sharpe has been forced to close his Irish bar in Spain over soaring costs.

The former Manchester United winger set up Sharpey’s when he emigrated last year.

The former Man Utd winger has announced that his bar in Spain 'just wasn't working'
The former Manchester United winger, 51, set up Sharpey’s when he emigrated last year Credit: instagram/@lsharpey5
After announcing closure, he promised an 'exciting new business ventures' soon Credit: instagram/@lsharpey5

But he has stepped away from the business, announcing: “As a family it just wasn’t working," reports the Olive Press.

The property in Javea on the Costa Blanca is being advertised for rent at £2,845 a month.

Sharpe moved as a new lockdown threat emerged in the UK - saying the bar would be the "perfect opportunity" to start a new life in the tourist hotspot.

After announcing closure, he promised “exciting new business ventures” soon.

He said: “It’s a great business but since the summer I have been working on many exciting business ventures.

“I’ve many exciting projects due to be announced this month, but unfortunately I can’t talk about them yet."

It's understood another local expat family will now take over the business.

The 51-year-old officially retired in 2003, but has continued to be a household name due to various TV appearances.

Lee has appeared on reality TV shows such as Dancing On Ice, Celebrity Wrestling and Celebrity Love Island.

He has also appeared as a sports pundit on BBC's Match of the Day, the Abu Dhabi Sports Channel and ESPN Star in Singapore.

Before joining Manchester United in 1988, Lee began his career at Torquay United.

He went on to make almost 200 appearances for United from 1988 to 1996 and won an impressive amount of silverware including three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a League Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners Cup.

The winger then moved on to Leeds United for two years, before playing for a string of lower league clubs before he eventually retired in June 2003.

During his career, he also enjoyed a two-year stint in the England squad between 1991-1993.

In an advertisement for his business, it was described as a "huge opportunity to take over the lease for the famous Irish Bar otherwise known as Sharpey's."

Renting a villa in the hills above the seaside town, he spent much of the winter playing golf.

Tourist numbers were badly hit by Covid and soaring cost of living in Britain means they have not yet recovered.

The bar will be taken over by another owner Credit: Google Maps

