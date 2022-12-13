Read full article on original website
‘The Challenge’ Star CT Tamburello’s Estranged Wife Lili Solares Claims Home Is ‘Tense and Hostile’ Amid Divorce
Staying apart for the kids? The Challenge star Chris "CT" Tamburello’s estranged wife, Lilianet “Lili” Solares, has filed a request to have the duo’s son primarily live with her. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Solares, 31, asked the court for exclusive use of a marital home that she shares with Tamburello, 42, […]
Toni Collette Announces Divorce Same Day Husband Seen Kissing Another Woman
The Academy Award nominee and husband Dave Galafassi said the decision followed a "substantial period of separation."
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce
A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War
Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
Woman Announces Divorce After 9 Months From Husband She Met On TikTok Over His Alleged Lies
Although @ladyjasminec's Instagram account is private, social media has been buzzing with the news of her divorce announcement on the platform.
Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears
A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
After 10 Years, My Husband And I Were On The Verge Of Divorce. Then We Got A Second Chance.
"That morning, I’d checked my bank account and realized my husband had visited the ATM at 2 a.m. and taken all our money. I was alone with three kids and $50."
Ok Magazine
Newly Single Dad Tom Brady Declares He's Trying To Be 'The Best' Parent To His 3 Kids After Divorce
With the holiday season kicking off in just a few days, Tom Brady is taking some time to reflect on things that matter most to him — first and foremost, his three children. "I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving," the NFL star shared on the Monday, November 21, episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast.
Woman Who Married '11 Times' Says She 'Hasn't Given Up The Idea of Finding a 12th Husband'
A woman who has married and divorced 11 times says she hasn’t given up the idea of finding a 12th husband. Monette Dias, a 53-year-old single mother from Utah, who was a part of TLC’s US series, Addicted to Marriage, shared that she is still looking to find love even after divorcing her 11th husband.
'Burnt-out' Woman Considers Divorcing 'Lazy' Husband After Years of Struggle
When should a person reconsider their wedding vows, and move forward with divorce?. When a person makes vows on their wedding day, they generally mean what they're saying. They likely also have full faith that no matter what they go through with their partner, they'll be able to overcome it.
Jaime King’s Ex-Husband Reveals Actress' $600k Netflix Payday, Demands Permanent Spousal Support
Jaime King’s ex-husband Kyle Newman has revealed the actress’ $600k paycheck from her role on a hit Netflix series as part of her plea for permanent monthly support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jaime and Kyle’s nasty court war has continued to worsen. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2020, Jaime filed for divorce from her director husband Kyle Newman. The two had been married since 2007. They met on while working on the film Fanboys. The exes share 6-year-old and 4-year-old sons. The children’s godmother is Taylor Swift. Jaime also requested a restraining order against...
digitalspy.com
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely breaks down as she discusses her divorce
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely broke down in tears while discussing her divorce from Jarrette Jones on social media. The pair tied the knot at the end of season two of Love Is Blind and celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, but they announced in August that they were "beginning the process of divorcing".
New Mom Furious After Husband 'Abandons' Her and Baby for Wedding Abroad
Is there ever a justifiable reason for a father to take off without his wife and child?. Taking care of a newborn child is a challenge for anyone, and it's understandable why just about every parent would like to have a mini vacation to get away and unwind.
Arielle Charnas posts ‘coffee date’ selfie with Brandon after divorce denial
Fashion influencer Arielle Charnas appeared to troll the rumor mill by posting a loving selfie with husband Brandon Charnas amid ongoing speculation that they’re heading for divorce. The Something Navy founder snapped a smiling Instagram photo with Brandon during a car ride Thursday. “Morning coffee date. ♥️,” the 35-year-old captioned the photo. Brandon responded in the comments section, joking, “I need a manicure.” Other influencers and personalities added loving comments of their own, including Barbara Corcoran, Hilaria Baldwin and WeWoreWhat’s Danielle Bernstein. Arielle’s social media upload seemingly sent a message to her 1.5 million Instagram followers that there’s no rockiness in her marriage...
TMZ.com
Jesse James Asks Judge to Block Wife from Entering Home During Divorce Case
Jesse James' pregnant wife is persona non grata at the couple's former home ... at least according to Jesse, who wants a judge to block her from being allowed inside the residence. Jesse filed his response to Bonnie Rotten's divorce petition, asking the judge permission to stay in his Austin,...
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over "Grief" of Jarrette Divorce
Watch: Love Is Blind's Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over Jarrette Divorce. Iyanna McNeely recently got candid about the end of a chapter. The Love Is Blind star, who wed Jarrette Jones on the Netflix series, shared her thoughts around the time her and Jarrette's divorce was finalized. "It is...
Mom ditches 'Karen Haircut' and has massive 'Glow Up' after Divorcing Husband
A woman claims she has a new ‘glow up’ and has transformed from ‘Karen’ to ‘Megan Fox’ after her divorce. Marissa Pool, a 29-year-old woman, shares that she ‘lost herself’ by thinking she had to dress and present herself in a certain way to be a good wife and mother.
momcollective.com
How Divorce Shaped my View of Marriage
When I was 10, my parents explained to me, my brother, and my sister they were separating. We sat in our living room, in a new home we had lived in barely 5 months, to digest the news. Over the next few months, we started adjusting to a new schedule with each of our parents, eventually a new school, and a new normalcy set in.
Couple Who Met While Browsing Mayonnaise Marry in Same Grocery Store Aisle
An elderly Arizona couple who struck up a conversation while perusing the mayonnaise selection at their local grocery store returned a year later to tie the knot. Brenda, whose husband of 30 years had passed away, was browsing for mayo when she and fellow shopper Dennis struck up a casual conversation.
