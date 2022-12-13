ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ingram Atkinson

After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce

A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
RadarOnline

Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War

Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears

A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
RadarOnline

Jaime King’s Ex-Husband Reveals Actress' $600k Netflix Payday, Demands Permanent Spousal Support

Jaime King’s ex-husband Kyle Newman has revealed the actress’ $600k paycheck from her role on a hit Netflix series as part of her plea for permanent monthly support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jaime and Kyle’s nasty court war has continued to worsen. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2020, Jaime filed for divorce from her director husband Kyle Newman. The two had been married since 2007. They met on while working on the film Fanboys. The exes share 6-year-old and 4-year-old sons. The children’s godmother is Taylor Swift. Jaime also requested a restraining order against...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
digitalspy.com

Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely breaks down as she discusses her divorce

Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely broke down in tears while discussing her divorce from Jarrette Jones on social media. The pair tied the knot at the end of season two of Love Is Blind and celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, but they announced in August that they were "beginning the process of divorcing".
Page Six

Arielle Charnas posts ‘coffee date’ selfie with Brandon after divorce denial

Fashion influencer Arielle Charnas appeared to troll the rumor mill by posting a loving selfie with husband Brandon Charnas amid ongoing speculation that they’re heading for divorce. The Something Navy founder snapped a smiling Instagram photo with Brandon during a car ride Thursday. “Morning coffee date. ♥️,” the 35-year-old captioned the photo. Brandon responded in the comments section, joking, “I need a manicure.” Other influencers and personalities added loving comments of their own, including Barbara Corcoran, Hilaria Baldwin and WeWoreWhat’s Danielle Bernstein. Arielle’s social media upload seemingly sent a message to her 1.5 million Instagram followers that there’s no rockiness in her marriage...
momcollective.com

How Divorce Shaped my View of Marriage

When I was 10, my parents explained to me, my brother, and my sister they were separating. We sat in our living room, in a new home we had lived in barely 5 months, to digest the news. Over the next few months, we started adjusting to a new schedule with each of our parents, eventually a new school, and a new normalcy set in.
Fairhaven, MA
