FRANKFORT, Ky. — Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC is excited to announce a new service to serve its clients better — SKO-GOV. The new entity extends the firm’s services to include consulting and lobbying for both the Legislative and Executive branches. “The launch of SKO-GOV will not only allow SKO to expand the government relations advice it has been offering clients for more than a century, but it will also provide our clients the convenience of expanded government relations services,” according to SKO Managing Director P. Douglas Barr.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO