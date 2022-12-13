ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lanereport.com

SBA Announces 2022 Lender Awards for Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lenders were recognized at the annual Kentucky SBA Lenders Conference held recently in Lexington, Ky. Top lenders by the number of loans for each SBA loan program are listed below. A full lender rankings list is available by contacting the Kentucky District Office. The Kentucky District...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Community Trust Bank announces moves

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
PIKEVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Executive Profile: Camden Skidmore

South Central Bank has named Camden Skidmore as its senior vice president and city executive for the Lexington market. He will lead the team of commercial and mortgage lending officers in addition to overseeing the full-service banking operations. Skidmore brings more than 18 years of banking experience to South Central...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Stoll Keenon Ogden Launches SKO-GOV

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC is excited to announce a new service to serve its clients better — SKO-GOV. The new entity extends the firm’s services to include consulting and lobbying for both the Legislative and Executive branches. “The launch of SKO-GOV will not only allow SKO to expand the government relations advice it has been offering clients for more than a century, but it will also provide our clients the convenience of expanded government relations services,” according to SKO Managing Director P. Douglas Barr.
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

M&P Logistics cuts ribbon at new Boone County headquarters

FLORENCE, Ky. — Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P), a woman-owned logistics provider based in the commonwealth, cut the ribbon on its new Florence headquarters. The company invested nearly $4 million and is creating 210 new full-time jobs, including positions for at least 120 Kentucky residents. In August, company...
FLORENCE, KY
lanereport.com

Time to stop illegal gambling machines in Kentucky

If an illegal business that could harm our children and families came into our community, we’d expect local authorities to shut it down quickly. But when it comes to illegal “gray machine” gambling, Kentucky has turned a blind eye. Thousands of gray machines are already proliferating in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus

Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras

ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise

A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students. A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
lanereport.com

Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approves more than $4 million

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $4,583,727 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting. State and County Funded Projects. Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom, Inc. was approved $151,250 in state funds for educational materials and program...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations

A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations. A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens...
LEXINGTON, KY
grocerydive.com

Publix sets sights on fourth Kentucky store

Publix hasn’t yet opened its first store in Kentucky, but already it has plans underway for yet another location in the state. Publix has acquired the property for its fourth Kentucky store, which is scheduled to open during the second quarter of 2024, according to a Tuesday announcement from the grocer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Republican leaders share plans for upcoming legislative session at Louisville Forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Republican leaders shared their plans for the upcoming legislative session at a luncheon in downtown Louisville on Wednesday. The 2023 Kentucky General Assembly Preview was hosted by the Louisville Forum at Vincenzo's. Sen. Damon Thayer, Majority Floor Leader, and Rep. Jason Nemes, Majority Whip, spoke about the future of Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Four Kentuckians receive the Gift of Heat from Fayette Heating and Air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four Kentuckians had Christmas come early this year. Fayette Heating and Air gave out HVAC systems for their Gift of Heat event Thursday morning. Each of the four people nominated hoped that they would be the ones to win the new HVAC system, but none of them expected that they would all be winners.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy