Huntington, NY

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Whole Foods to expand Big Apple presence

Whole Foods Market plans to open its 14th Manhattan store at the historic One Wall Street building in the city’s Financial District. The 42,000-square-foot supermarket, located at 66 Broadway, is slated to open its doors on Jan. 11, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods said. The specialty grocer noted that the store’s design reflects the Art Deco history of the building, including Wall Street- and Financial District-inspired influences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, Yonkers, New York Sold

Arlington, VA based real estate investment firm Excel Group recently completed the acquisition of the 150-key Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, NY, located 17 miles away from New York City. The asset benefits from a strategic location in the center of a mixed-use complex that includes two major hospitals, medical...
YONKERS, NY
Shore News Network

New York City man busted after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, PA – Interstate commerce between New York City and Pennsylvania was disrupted on Monday after a 52-year-old New York man was arrested after picking up a marijuana shipment in Bethlehem. According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the package was picked up at a local freight company. Inside, was 46 pounds of marijuana. Police tracked the package to Pennsylvania and had a drug-sniffing k-9 affirm the contents prior to the man’s arrival. Yuan Rong Wang arrived to pick up the order on Monday and was pulled over by police shortly after leaving the facility. Wang said he was simply The post New York City man busted after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pennsylvania appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers

There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county

Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Abdul Ghani

Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming

Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

