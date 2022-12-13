Read full article on original website
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
‘Homeless,’ ‘Disabled’ Man Sought for Hate Crime Near Central ParkBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Housing Works To Open New York's First Cannabis Store on December 29Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Bronx "Christmas House" lives on in Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ music videoWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Bronx Construction Worker Dies At The Work SiteAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Whole Foods to expand Big Apple presence
Whole Foods Market plans to open its 14th Manhattan store at the historic One Wall Street building in the city’s Financial District. The 42,000-square-foot supermarket, located at 66 Broadway, is slated to open its doors on Jan. 11, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods said. The specialty grocer noted that the store’s design reflects the Art Deco history of the building, including Wall Street- and Financial District-inspired influences.
Last Bed Bath & Beyond in Major U.S. Location Permanently Closing
The latest store to shutter continues the financially challenged company’s previously announced spate of mass closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Silive.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and Google.com.
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket location
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, December 11, 2022, the popular supermarket chain ShopRite held a grand opening event for its newest New York grocery store location in Huntington.
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes
The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need money
Only a few days are left to apply. A lot is happening in New York to provide people with financial assistance. Some programs have been initiated to help people buy food, and others will help you land a well-paying job.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, Yonkers, New York Sold
Arlington, VA based real estate investment firm Excel Group recently completed the acquisition of the 150-key Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, NY, located 17 miles away from New York City. The asset benefits from a strategic location in the center of a mixed-use complex that includes two major hospitals, medical...
Staten Island restaurant known for steaks, Italian fare to close; will serve last meals this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a recent renovation and rebranding, Gio’s restaurant owners Frank “Cheech” Rapacciulo and Michael Farace announced its impending closure. Known for its steaks, Italian food and martinis, the Eltingville eatery at 3800 Richmond Ave. will serve its final meals this weekend or until supplies last.
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
New York City man busted after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pennsylvania
BETHLEHEM, PA – Interstate commerce between New York City and Pennsylvania was disrupted on Monday after a 52-year-old New York man was arrested after picking up a marijuana shipment in Bethlehem. According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the package was picked up at a local freight company. Inside, was 46 pounds of marijuana. Police tracked the package to Pennsylvania and had a drug-sniffing k-9 affirm the contents prior to the man’s arrival. Yuan Rong Wang arrived to pick up the order on Monday and was pulled over by police shortly after leaving the facility. Wang said he was simply The post New York City man busted after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pennsylvania appeared first on Shore News Network.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
hotelnewsresource.com
JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Hollis, Queens, a quiet area with good transit options but few listings
The southeastern Queens community of Hollis, a hip-hop haven that gave us producer Russell Simmons, LL Cool J, and the rappers of Run-D.M.C. who wrote the hit “Christmas in Hollis,” is small and serene but close to what’s happening. The middle-class neighborhood was the site of the...
Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county
Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming
Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.
This Disgusting Ice Cream Flavor May Hit Shelves In New Jersey Soon
Well, this may be one of the gnarliest ice cream flavors I've ever heard of, and thanks to a company in New York we could see it soon here in New Jersey. I'm not really one to ever complain about a new flavor of ice cream and seeing how New Jersey is an ice cream lovers' playground I feel kind of bad about it.
