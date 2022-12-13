ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
who13.com

Taking care of mental health during holidays

Holidays are happy, but also harried and hectic. Dr. Kindra Perry from Broadlawns Outpatient Behavioral Health shares advice to help us through the stress that the holidays can bring. Broadlawns Outpatient Behavioral Health is located off Hickman Road in Des Moines. Call 515-282-5695 to make an appointment or go online...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Mindfulness-based stress reduction techniques are making a major impact

DES MOINES, Iowa — Life is chaotic. For many of us, a typical day means countless obligations and distractions, and few moments of peace. That makes “mindfulness-based stress reduction” or MBSR, life-changing. Allison Peet discovered it back in 2013. “I was experiencing a lot of stress and it was manifesting physically in my body,” she […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Pharmacist warns against taking leftover antibiotics when feeling sick

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s something many people do when feeling sick, take an old antibiotic before seeing a doctor. The consensus across the medical field, however, is that’s a bad idea. MercyOne outpatient pharmacy Services Manager Michelle Welsh said it’s a really bad idea on several fronts to take antibiotics for any purpose other than […]
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Perfect presents for your pet

It is time to wrap up your holiday shopping, and don’t forget presents for your pets. April Lawrence, Owner of Bone-a-Patreat, shares great gift ideas. Bone-A-Patreat has four locations: Des Moines, West Des Moines, Urbandale, and now Altoona! For more information on each location, give them a call at 515-279-2544 or visit boneapatreat.com.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

13-year-old Clive baker to be featured on Food Network

CLIVE, Iowa — Nash Roe first started his baking business at 11 years old as something to fill time over the 2020 quarantine. On Dec. 26, the young baker will compete in Food Network's kid's baking championship "Biz Kids". Roe's baking story took off over Mother's Day weekend of...
CLIVE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care

A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Treat yourself to scallops and arugula risotto

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank share the secret behind their Scallops and Arugula Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail

A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Psychic Must Change Advertising

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines woman has agreed to quit advertising that she can heal, cure, treat, or prevent illness thru her services as a psychic. An investigation found that one of Allison Campell’s clients became so distraught he took his own life. Campbell was accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act by misleading clients.
DES MOINES, IA
radiokmzn.com

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA TO HONOR IOWA VETERANS

Volunteers will be laying wreaths on hundreds of veterans’ graves in cemeteries across Iowa this Saturday as part of the national event called Wreaths Across America. Luanne Jackson, Hamilton County’s Veteran Affairs director, is coordinating efforts in her area. “It’s a national wreath day of laying wreaths and honoring those who have given their lives during service or since they served,” Jackson says, “so it’s honoring all our veterans.”
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Food Bank of Iowa says no to West Des Moines truce

Mediation between West Des Moines Human Services (WDMHS) and the Food Bank of Iowa ended badly Wednesday with no agreement and no indication that the relationship can be repaired, Mayor Russ Trimble told Axios.Why it matters: Access to thousands of pounds of food for families in crisis is indefinitely severed.Catch up fast: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that gives away or sells food at a reduced price to hundreds of charities.Food bank officials ended services to about a dozen Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries last month over a contract dispute.Zoom in: WDMHS had...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy