LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville artist and designer, known for her colorful paint palette and unique technique of using layers of patterns and papers in her work, and whose designs are sold in T.J. Maxx and Home Goods stores across the country, will play a prominent role in next year’s Derby Festival. Liesl Long Chaintreuil has been selected as the Festival’s Official Poster Artist for the 2023 season.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO