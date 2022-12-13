ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

lanereport.com

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED welcomes two more members to team

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) will round out its team at 14 members with two employee additions, both in newly created positions. Kim Spreder started as Workforce Development Manager in November, and Mark Grauwelman joined as Real Estate and Project Manager in December.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Time to stop illegal gambling machines in Kentucky

If an illegal business that could harm our children and families came into our community, we’d expect local authorities to shut it down quickly. But when it comes to illegal “gray machine” gambling, Kentucky has turned a blind eye. Thousands of gray machines are already proliferating in...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Kentucky unemployment rate at 4 percent

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary November 2022 unemployment rate was 4%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (KELC). The preliminary November 2022 jobless rate was up 0.1 percentage points from October 2022 but was down...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Publix announces fourth Kentucky location

— Publix Super Markets announced it had acquired the property for a fourth store in Kentucky. The store will be Publix’s third in Louisville, located at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. Plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Derby Festival names 2023 official poster artist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville artist and designer, known for her colorful paint palette and unique technique of using layers of patterns and papers in her work, and whose designs are sold in T.J. Maxx and Home Goods stores across the country, will play a prominent role in next year’s Derby Festival. Liesl Long Chaintreuil has been selected as the Festival’s Official Poster Artist for the 2023 season.
LOUISVILLE, KY

