Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster
Mexico's Ambassador in Lima was summoned by Peru's foreign ministry, which accused it of interfering in the country's internal affairs, after Mexico Foreign Minister revealed that Peru's former President Pedro Castillo asked for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president's human rights.
Rapid fall from power, arrest for embattled Peru president
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — In just three tumultuous hours, President Pedro Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of Peru's Congress to being replaced by his vice president, but the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency. The former school teacher and center-left...
New Peru president appears with military to cement power
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication of...
Who is Dina Boluarte, Peru's first female president?
Dina Boluarte took office as the new President of Peru on Wednesday, after Congress ousted former president Pedro Castillo.
