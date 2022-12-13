BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it has approved a new package of sanctions aimed at ramping up pressure against Russia for its war in Ukraine. The package, whose details have not been revealed, was approved Thursday during a meeting of the 27-nation bloc’s ambassadors. The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, said the package will be confirmed by written procedure on Friday. The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, last week proposed travel bans and asset freezes on almost 200 more Russian officials and military officers as part of the new round of measures. The targets of the latest recommended sanctions included government ministers, lawmakers, regional governors and political parties.

