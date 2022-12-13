Read full article on original website
Amid Surplus, Hogan Pitches Budget Plan to Incoming Governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan highlighted preliminary budget recommendations Thursday for the incoming administration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore at a time when the state has a big budget surplus. Largely due to enormous federal aid during the pandemic, Maryland has an estimated $2.5 billion budget surplus...
W.Va.'s DHHR Lifts Hiring Freeze, Will Offer Bonuses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has lifted its hiring freeze for the agency that runs the state's foster care system and will offer bonuses for youth social service workers and other positions, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday. Justice also issued an executive order allowing retired Department of Health...
Former New Mexico Governor to Attend Navajo Tech Graduation
CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is scheduled to appear at Navajo Technical University’s graduation ceremonies Friday. Richardson, who served as governor from 2003-2011, is a special guest speaker at the graduation with 72 students receiving their degrees. Navajo Nation President-elect Buu Nygren will...
Indiana Boy, 15, Charged as Adult in Woman's Fatal Shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana boy who was 14 when he was arrested for allegedly taking part in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman inside a home will be charged as an adult in the shooting. Tuesday's ruling by a St. Joseph County magistrate found...
1 Dead, 11 Hurt in Southern California Bus Rollover
BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
