Russian Jets Just Keep Crashing
A MiG-31 fighter in the Primorye region is the latest Russian aircraft to go down.
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Brace for All-Out Attacks on Russian Soil, Kremlin Official Warns
Russia should be on alert for more Ukrainian strikes into Russian territory following recent attacks at Russia’s Engels air base and another base in the Ryazan region within Russia, State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev warned over the weekend.“There is no need to be surprised, we must be ready for anything—sooner or later they will supply them with everything—guns of any range, tanks, aircraft, we must calculate and prepare for this,” Gurulev said on Telegram.“We see that they are trying to hit our bases, the accumulation of troops, the accumulation of material resources,” Gurulev said, referencing the attacks and warning more...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin deploys nuclear missile as airstrikes hit Kharkiv energy grid
Russia has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, hitting Kyiv and other areas of the country on Friday.Three people have reportedly been killed in the attacks along with reports of damage to critical infrastructure and power outages around the country.Ukraine’s second biggest city Kharkiv is not without power, water and heating following the shelling. At least 60 missile strikes swept the country on Friday morning. It comes as new video footage shows a Yars nuclear missile being moved for at least the third time, being driven to a garage just north west of Moscow.“A missile regiment...
UN reviewing video of captured Russian soldiers who appear to have been killed at close range, NYT reports
The United Nations is reviewing reports that Ukrainian soldiers may have executed 10 Russian prisoners of war.
‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz
After a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next. Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged...
Russia’s army is so ineffective it will probably not be able to take much territory in Ukraine for ‘the next several months’, UK intel says
The UK predicted Russia's army is "unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months."
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
International Business Times
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Satellite images show Russia is making a big gamble on how it plans to defend territory near Crimea from Ukraine
Russian defensive positions have been constructed along ground lines of communication like roads but seem to ignore the open terrain in between.
Washington Examiner
Russian troop movements prove John Mearsheimer wrong
Despite realist scholar John Mearsheimer’s efforts to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 after Moscow’s seizure of Crimea and now with Moscow's current onslaught, by blaming the West and NATO, Putin’s shifting of Russian troops away from NATO’s borders and into Ukraine proves Russia hardly felt threatened.
A Patriot missile battery from the US could create new headaches for Russia in Ukraine and throw a wrench into its terror campaign
As Russia continues to fire missiles and drones at Ukraine's civil infrastructure, the US and allies have ramped up deliveries of air defense systems.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a weapon combining cheap precision bombs with a rocket capable of hitting almost 100 miles away.
Daily Beast
Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious With Putin
Russians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens. In many of the remote...
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
