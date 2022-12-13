ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
US News and World Report

China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO

GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
The Hill

Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day

Former President Trump’s digital trading cards have sold out less than 24 hours after he first announced they were available. As of Friday morning, the site selling the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) says they are sold out, and links to purchase the digital cards are no longer available.  OpenSea Data, which tracks the sales and markets…
Reuters

ING names new managers, Abay to head retail banking

AMSTERDAM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - ING Groep (INGA.AS), the largest Dutch financial services company, on Thursday said it intends to promote Pinar Abay to head of retail banking. Ms. Abay, a Turkish national who currently oversees ING's Benelux businesses, replaces Aris Bogdaneris, who is leaving in August 2023.
US News and World Report

Securities Trader Charged in New York With Front-Running Employer's Trades

(Reuters) -An equities trader at a large U.S. asset manager was criminally charged with using information about his employer's trades to make tens of millions of dollars in an insider trading scheme, federal prosecutors in New York said on Wednesday. Equities trader Lawrence Billimek, 51, of Hailey, Idaho, was arrested...
San Diego Union-Tribune

EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget

Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess "counterstrike" capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia
US News and World Report

Crypto Exchange Bitvavo Says 280 Million Euros 'Locked' at DCG

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Bitvavo, a Dutch cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday it has 280 million euros ($296.30 million) locked at Digital Currency Group (DCG), a U.S.-based company. "DCG is currently experiencing liquidity problems ... As a result, DCG has suspended repayments until this liquidity issue has been resolved," the Dutch...
US News and World Report

ECB’s Knot Says Fed Is Closer to End of Rate Hikes Than ECB

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) has a longer way to go in raising interest rates than the Federal Reserve, but ultimately won't raise its rates to the same level as its U.S. counterpart, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Friday. "The U.S. is closer to...
US News and World Report

Puerto Rico Independence Vote Bill Passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's movement for greater self-government got a boost on Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives, which passed a bill for a referendum on three potential futures although the measure had little chance of being taken up by the Senate. The Puerto Rico Status Act outlines...
US News and World Report

Pakistan Signs $475 Million Flood Loan Deal With ADB

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's economic affairs minister said on Thursday, taking the total for the year to $2.7 billion with the agency. Floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains and a melting glacier...
US News and World Report

Nigeria's Female-Led Startups Winning Investors in Fight to Close Cash Gap

LAGOS (Reuters) - At Nigerian snack company ReelFruit's Lagos warehouse a woman places handfuls of dried mangoes in bags and workers hammer open coconuts to scrape out the flesh. The company is expanding production and exports after a $3 million investment. ReelFruit is part of a burgeoning group of female-founded...
US News and World Report

Tesla Plans to Announce Mexico EV Plant as Soon as Next Week -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is finalizing plans to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in an industrial area of northeastern Mexico and may announce the factory as early as next week, Bloomberg News reported late Friday. The plant will be located in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the capital of...
US News and World Report

Vietnam in Big Push to Expand South China Sea Outposts - U.S. Think Tank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signaling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway, a U.S. think tank reported on Wednesday. Washington's Center...
US News and World Report

Citi, Revlon Lenders Reach Deal Over $500 Million Accidental Payment

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reached an agreement with all 10 Revlon Inc lenders it mistakenly paid about $500 million on a loan, ending litigation of more than two years, a court document showed on Friday. Citigroup, as Revlon's loan agent, had accidentally used its own money in August 2020 to...
US News and World Report

China Urges Action as Ministers Meet at U.N. Nature Summit

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency. "We need to push forward the global process...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Major tech firms partner with Linux Foundation to support open map data development

The TC crew are a bunch of bookworms. Alex collected the top reads from 2022. Haje’s favorite was “A Deadly Education” (Naomi Novik’s first book in the Scholomance trilogy), which incidentally was recommended by both Alex and Amanda, which was how he found out about the books in the first place. Meanwhile, Christine was unable to put down “Blue Ticket” by Sophie Mackintosh. Get down to your local indie bookstore and sniff some freshly printed wood pulp!
US News and World Report

New COVID Model Predicts Over 1 Million Deaths in China Through 2023

CHICAGO (Reuters) - China's abrupt lifting of stringent COVID-19 restrictions could result in an explosion of cases and over a million deaths through 2023, according to new projections from the U.S.-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). According to the group's projections, cases in China would peak around April...

