Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
US News and World Report
China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
Former President Trump’s digital trading cards have sold out less than 24 hours after he first announced they were available. As of Friday morning, the site selling the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) says they are sold out, and links to purchase the digital cards are no longer available. OpenSea Data, which tracks the sales and markets…
US News and World Report
Biden Plans to Elevate Cindy McCain as Executive Director of WFP Axios
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is working to elevate Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, as the executive director of World Food Program, Axios reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter. Cindy McCain is currently serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United...
ING names new managers, Abay to head retail banking
AMSTERDAM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - ING Groep (INGA.AS), the largest Dutch financial services company, on Thursday said it intends to promote Pinar Abay to head of retail banking. Ms. Abay, a Turkish national who currently oversees ING's Benelux businesses, replaces Aris Bogdaneris, who is leaving in August 2023.
US News and World Report
Securities Trader Charged in New York With Front-Running Employer's Trades
(Reuters) -An equities trader at a large U.S. asset manager was criminally charged with using information about his employer's trades to make tens of millions of dollars in an insider trading scheme, federal prosecutors in New York said on Wednesday. Equities trader Lawrence Billimek, 51, of Hailey, Idaho, was arrested...
EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget
Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess "counterstrike" capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia
US News and World Report
Brittney Griner Says She Will Advocate for Americans Detained Abroad, Resume Career
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who on Friday left an Army medical center where she had been recuperating following her release from a Russian penal colony as part of a prisoner swap, said she would work to help bring other detained Americans home and planned to resume her WNBA career.
US News and World Report
Crypto Exchange Bitvavo Says 280 Million Euros 'Locked' at DCG
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Bitvavo, a Dutch cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday it has 280 million euros ($296.30 million) locked at Digital Currency Group (DCG), a U.S.-based company. "DCG is currently experiencing liquidity problems ... As a result, DCG has suspended repayments until this liquidity issue has been resolved," the Dutch...
US appeals court allows Title 42 immigration rules to expire as President Biden remains quiet on migration fix
A Washington D.C. court has declined to save Title 42, a policy implemented by former President Donald Trump that restricted asylum seekers from entering the U.S.
US News and World Report
ECB’s Knot Says Fed Is Closer to End of Rate Hikes Than ECB
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) has a longer way to go in raising interest rates than the Federal Reserve, but ultimately won't raise its rates to the same level as its U.S. counterpart, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Friday. "The U.S. is closer to...
US News and World Report
Puerto Rico Independence Vote Bill Passes U.S. House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's movement for greater self-government got a boost on Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives, which passed a bill for a referendum on three potential futures although the measure had little chance of being taken up by the Senate. The Puerto Rico Status Act outlines...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Signs $475 Million Flood Loan Deal With ADB
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's economic affairs minister said on Thursday, taking the total for the year to $2.7 billion with the agency. Floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains and a melting glacier...
US News and World Report
Nigeria's Female-Led Startups Winning Investors in Fight to Close Cash Gap
LAGOS (Reuters) - At Nigerian snack company ReelFruit's Lagos warehouse a woman places handfuls of dried mangoes in bags and workers hammer open coconuts to scrape out the flesh. The company is expanding production and exports after a $3 million investment. ReelFruit is part of a burgeoning group of female-founded...
US News and World Report
Tesla Plans to Announce Mexico EV Plant as Soon as Next Week -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is finalizing plans to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in an industrial area of northeastern Mexico and may announce the factory as early as next week, Bloomberg News reported late Friday. The plant will be located in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the capital of...
US News and World Report
Vietnam in Big Push to Expand South China Sea Outposts - U.S. Think Tank
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signaling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway, a U.S. think tank reported on Wednesday. Washington's Center...
US News and World Report
Citi, Revlon Lenders Reach Deal Over $500 Million Accidental Payment
(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reached an agreement with all 10 Revlon Inc lenders it mistakenly paid about $500 million on a loan, ending litigation of more than two years, a court document showed on Friday. Citigroup, as Revlon's loan agent, had accidentally used its own money in August 2020 to...
US News and World Report
China Urges Action as Ministers Meet at U.N. Nature Summit
MONTREAL (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency. "We need to push forward the global process...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Major tech firms partner with Linux Foundation to support open map data development
The TC crew are a bunch of bookworms. Alex collected the top reads from 2022. Haje’s favorite was “A Deadly Education” (Naomi Novik’s first book in the Scholomance trilogy), which incidentally was recommended by both Alex and Amanda, which was how he found out about the books in the first place. Meanwhile, Christine was unable to put down “Blue Ticket” by Sophie Mackintosh. Get down to your local indie bookstore and sniff some freshly printed wood pulp!
US News and World Report
New COVID Model Predicts Over 1 Million Deaths in China Through 2023
CHICAGO (Reuters) - China's abrupt lifting of stringent COVID-19 restrictions could result in an explosion of cases and over a million deaths through 2023, according to new projections from the U.S.-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). According to the group's projections, cases in China would peak around April...
