NC State WR Devin Carter enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Nick Schultz
 2 days ago
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

NC State wide receiver Devin Carter has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. He appeared in nine games this season.

Carter just wrapped up his fifth season with NC State and had a solid 2022 season. He finished with 406 receiving yards and two touchdowns one year after totaling 556 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

Carter played high school football at Clayton (NC), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 775 overall recruit in the 2018 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

