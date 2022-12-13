ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn enters the NCAA transfer portal

By Chandler Vessels
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rn1F_0jhDf6ja00
Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. A four-star recruit in the 2021 class, Dunn suffered a season-ending injury as a true freshman and did not accumulate any stats in his second season with the program.

Dunn attended South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he ranked as the No. 8 safety and No. 157 overall player according to On3 Consensus. He was also the No. 2 player from the state of Kentucky. He received plenty of interest as a recruit, committing to the Buckeyes over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and many others.

Below is some background information on the transfer portal to keep in mind as Jantzen Dunn makes his decision. To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The portal has been around since Oct. 15, 2018 and the new calendar cycle within the portal begins each August. For example, the 2021-22 cycle started Aug. 1. During the 2020-21 cycle, 2,626 FBS football players entered the transfer portal (including walk-ons). That comes after 1,681 entered during the 2019-20 cycle and 1,709 during the abbreviated 2018-19 cycle. In comparison, 1,833 Division I basketball players entered the portal during the 2020-21 cycle after totals of 1,020 in 2019-20 and 1,063 in 2018-19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit

Brian Hartline continues to show why he is so highly regarded as an assistant coach. Ohio State on Wednesday secured a commitment from 5-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith. The commitment gives the Buckeyes the top two rated players in the 2024 recruiting class. BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jeremiah Smith tells me he has Committed to... The post Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect

For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff

Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State

Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Ryan Day Keeping Quiet On Prominent Ohio State Injury

Ohio State's Ryan Day is keeping it pretty close to the vest when it comes to the status of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. Asked if the Buckeyes RB would be available for the Peach Bowl against Georgia after being out since Nov. 19 against Maryland, Day didn't have much to offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022

Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With Ryan Day's Answer Tuesday

On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made some odd comments about running back Dallan Hayden. Day first said Hayden didn't play many snaps against Michigan because he didn't fit the flow of that game. He added that Chip Trayanum was running well. As for Hayden's outlook for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man’s body identified in 31-year-old cold case

Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
91K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy