Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana
With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
Carnival Valor Suffers Yet Another Incident off Louisiana’s Coast
Once again the Carnival Valor, a cruise ship that disembarks from the Port of New Orleans is once again in the news for an "incident". This time instead of the issue being with a passenger it was a medical emergency for a crew member. If you recall last month, over...
Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race
The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.Saturday's runoff election for a seat on Louisiana's Public Service Commission pits Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate who wants to require utilities to reach net-zero emissions, against Lambert Boissiere III, 57, a New Orleans Democrat who has held the position for nearly 18 years and is backed by the state’s...
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
This is what dreams are made of in the fishing world… it just can’t get much better. A massive fish, an amazing fight and all your buddies around to enjoy it with you. That’s what we all chase after when we hit any water with a rod in hand.
Dozens of cattle slaughtered by mystery creature that left no tracks
Dozens of cattle in Colorado have been slaughtered over the past two months by an elusive predator that has left no tracks. In October, 18 dead cows were found just outside the town of Meeker. Some looked as though they were killed by wolves, but officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife found no wolf tracks or evidence of the predator in the area. In the two months that local wildlife experts have searched for a culprit, at least 40 calves have died. The rancher who lost those calves, Jerry Klinglesmith, wrote in The Fence Post that what he thinks may have...
Warning for Extremely Rare White Bald Eagle Filmed in Oklahoma
The eagle was filmed sitting in a tree at an undisclosed location. It is feared bird watchers may attempt to crowd the bird if it is given out.
Louisiana Golden Retriever Celebrated for Protecting Young Girls Lost in the Woods for Hours
Artemis, the family dog of the two children, helped direct searchers to the lost girls after staying by the kids' sides all night Artemis, a golden retriever in Folsom, Louisiana, helped bring his family back together after its two youngest members went missing on Monday. The golden retriever assisted a community-wide search and rescue crew in finding sisters Abigail and Cecilia Burg after they wandered into the woods. According to their mother, Mary, Artemis heard people coming and started barking, making it much easier to find them. "He even...
Deadly line of storms moving across Louisiana
Severe weather is moving across the state of Louisiana today. “By the lunchtime hours and continuing through the afternoon, storms are expected to become more widespread,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone warned.
A Relocated Bear Walked 1,000 Miles Back to Its Favorite Campsite
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. This Tennessee black bear would walk 1,000 miles just to eat off the same picnic table. On Wednesday, a local broadcast news channel in Knoxville reported the story of...
Lake Charles American Press
I-10 bridge meeting: A toll you say?
The impact of the preferred I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge design on chemical contamination or wetlands or relocation didn’t appear to raise an eyebrow. The talk was all about the toll at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Federal Highway Administration open house public hearing Tuesday. The...
2022 was 'year of the botched execution' in U.S. with executions in just 6 states
The Death Penalty Information Center's year end report on capital punishment in the United States said Friday that 2022 could be called "the year of the botched execution."
Virginia foragers search for wild foods
WARRENTON (VR) — The wild American ginseng season ends Dec. 31, and Virginians foraging the root will need to finish gathering by then. The ginseng harvest runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and the root is a sought-after plant product in Southwest Virginia for its medicinal properties and herbal applications. While ginseng foraging is primarily a commercial activity, foraging in general has become more popular in recent years. Many seek wild edible and medicinal plants to learn about self-reliance and wilderness survival, and to expand their food sources. Tim MacWelch is one such person. Growing up, foraging for berries, nuts, roots and wild...
Young elk stuck in mud couldn’t be pulled out by the antlers. Then came the four-wheeler
The elk was too heavy to pull out by hand.
Invasive black carp firmly established in Mississippi River basin
ST. LOUIS – The troublesome black carp, long a bane to ecosystems in U.S. waterways, is now an officially established species in parts of the Mississippi River basin. Black carp, which are native to East Asia, were accidentally imported to the United States in the 1970s with shipments of grass carp. Beginning in the 1980s, they were brought in to use to control snails and other mollusks in fish farms and retention ponds. Snails have parasites that can harm channel catfish, hybrid striped bass, and other fish that act as human food sources and thus support local economies.
Photos show the hundreds of shipping containers stacked to form a haphazard 'border wall' between Arizona and Mexico that sparked a federal feud
The impromptu wall was installed on federal land by Arizona's outgoing GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and is expected to cost $95 million.
Discover the Highest Point in Mississippi
Mississippi is one of the lowest-lying states in the United States. Located in the American South, Mississippi shares borders with the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The state’s western border is defined by the twisting course of the Mississippi River. Mississippi has no true mountains; it has a vast coastal plain replete with rich soil and swampland. But every state has a high point, even Mississippi. The question is: just how high is the highest point in Mississippi?
Louisiana Announces $1.8 Billion Port Expansion Project
The new Louisiana International Terminal in St. Bernard Parish will be able to serve vessels of all sizes, dramatically increasing the state's import and export capacity. (Photo: LED) A public-private partnership between the state of Louisiana, the Port of New Orleans and two global maritime industry leaders will build a...
Groundbreaking marks first federal dollars spent on Morganza hurricane-protection system
Terrebonne and Lafourche's efforts to protect people and property from storm flooding crossed another milestone Friday as officials celebrated the first federal dollars spent on the Morganza-to-the-Gulf hurricane-protection system. The Army Corps of Engineers will begin work in coming days to lay the foundation for the Humble Canal Floodgate in...
Louisiana approves sale of abandoned Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City
Louisiana's Gaming Commission approved the sale of the abandoned Bossier City Diamond Jacks Casino to Foundation Gaming Thursday, setting the stage for a nearly $200 million renovation that the owners say will bring the property back to life. "This is a day we've been waiting for a long time," Gaming...
