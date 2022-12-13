ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Apple Just Released iOS 16.2 Here's What's in It

We'd known it was coming for some time, and now it's here. Apple released its iOS 16.2 update for iPhones earlier Tuesday, along with iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page. The highlight of the update is the new app Freeform, a...
CNET

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update

Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
livingetc.com

Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa

Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
CNET

Watch TV for Free: How to Set Up an Over-the-Air Indoor Antenna

Over-the-air TV has been around for years, and it's built right into your TV -- all you need is an antenna. Local channels broadcast in your area provide sports, news and TV shows from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more with excellent HD image quality. It's no wonder that OTA is one of the first stops for anyone looking to cut the cord or supplement their streaming diet.
BGR.com

T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday

In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Engadget

Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon

Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Business Insider

How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android

Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Apple Insider

Hands on with Apple Music Sing on iPhone, iPad, & Apple TV

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple Music Sing officially arrives in theiOS 16.2 update. We took it for a spin ahead of the release and will walk you through how it works and what devices are supported. Recently announced,...

