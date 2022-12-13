ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalen DeLoach on Oklahoma: They're definitely different

By Daniel Morrison
 2 days ago
The Cheez-It Bowl is going to be played between two traditional name brands, Florida State and Oklahoma. Stopping the Sooners’ offense is going to be difficult for the Seminoles. It’s fast-paced and high-powered.

Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach gave his early impression of the Oklahoma offense, including just how unique it is.

“I know they line up wide,” Kalen DeLoach said. “They’ve got wide splits. They like to hurry up. So, that’s what I got so far. Be ready for the tempo. It’s nothing that we haven’t seen before, but it’s definitely different.”

Kalen DeLoach explained that, while Oklahoma’s offense is unique, that’s exciting to the Florida State defense. They like playing something new.

“And, you know, that’s what we look forward to, though. The different offenses.”

Jeff Lebby, a former Art Briles, Josh Heupel, and Lane Kiffin assistant, is known for his extremely fast, spread offenses. Now the Oklahoma offensive coordinator, Florida State’s defense is going to be tested. For Kalen DeLoach and the Florida State defense, this means they’ll have to be able to play in space and deal with Oklahoma’s speed.

The Cheez-It Bowl will be played on December 29th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

How Florida State players are befitting from bowl season

When you make it to a bowl game, you earn extra practice time. This can go a long way toward developing players going forward. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is excited about this, especially for players like Deuce Spann and Jerrale Powers.

“I mean, both those guys showed up. I mean, throughout the season you see growth, but I think Deuce and Jerrale, they’re both going to be really good football players here,” Mike Norvell said.

“Like, I have no doubt about it, and to see them embrace the work, embrace the process, you know there’s still a lot of work [that] they have to do, but you see the flash of the potential, and I’m excited about what they’ve done.”

