Columbus, OH

Practice Report: Buckeyes juggling NIL, transfer portal, recruiting on top of Peach Bowl prep

By Spencer Holbrook
On3.com
 2 days ago
Ohio State is trying to balance multiple things as Peach Bowl prep heats up. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is in the College Football Playoff, set to face Georgia in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

But the Buckeyes are also trying to juggle NIL, the transfer portal, the recruiting cycle, other coaching hires and so much more. So yeah, it’s a busy time in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center — and not just for the CFP preparations.

The Lettermen Row crew is back to break down the the Buckeyes matchup against Georgia in a No. 1 vs. No. 4 Peach Bowl game that figures to be epic. Oh, and we talked about everything else going on around the country this month, as well.

Lettermen Row staffers Tim May, Spencer Holbrook and Andy Backstrom are back to break it all down as after Ryan Day met with the media for his press conference to continue previewing the Bulldogs.

How are the Buckeyes feeling after earning a second chance in the College Football Playoff? Why does Ryan Day want his team to be playing loosely when they get to the Peach Bowl against Georgia? The trio of Lettermen Row insiders give their thoughts on Tuesday as Ohio State is heading to Atlanta later in the month.

Counting down

Peach Bowl: 18 days away

Buckeyes vs. Michigan: 348 days away

