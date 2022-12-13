Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 launching next week — here's all the new features for your iPhone
A stable version of iOS 16.2 is finally expected to arrive on phones after months of beta testing. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone.
Apple Insider
Apple launches new Apple ID, iMessage, iCloud security protections
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced a series of three powerful new tools to protect users' most sensitive data, in new iCloud and iMessage features that will be rolling out between now and the end of 2023.
TechRadar
Apple announces huge upgrade to your iCloud data privacy
Apple has announced a major upgrade to its data privacy protection for iCloud, giving users of the cloud storage platform a significant security upgrade. Among the new advanced privacy features are iMessage Contact Key Verification, which looks to provide further SMS-based security, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud. While the...
Apple says its new iMessage can send an alert if a state-sponsored hacker is spying on your conversation — but both parties have to turn on the feature for it to work
Apple says its new iMessage Contact Key Verification can tell people who "face extraordinary digital threats" if their conversation is being breached.
Cult of Mac
Apple vastly expands iCloud data encryption with 3 security updates
Apple said Wednesday users are gaining three new security features to protect their data in the cloud, with some available now and some to come. The overall program is called Advanced Data Protection. The three new functions to help keep data and communications safe are iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday
In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.
CNET
iOS 16's Best iPhone Features: iMessage Updates, Lock Screen and More
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 for the iPhone has been out for three months and is available for anyone with a compatible iPhone. Installing the new operating system software on your iPhone gives you loads of new features and settings including a more customizable lock screen, a way to edit sent messages and a magic photo editing tool. Plus, iOS 16 brings back the battery percentage icon.
How To Install Updates Without Restarting Your Computer On MacOS Ventura
Part of keeping a computer secure from current bugs or threats that may affect its overall functionality and performance is making sure that any software updates are promptly downloaded and installed onto your machine. However, these updates usually take a long time to fully download. Some updates may even require a system restart for it to completely install, which can be particularly annoying when it happens while you're in the middle of an important task.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
Apple Insider
How to rip CDs & use your own audio files in Music on macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — While the main focus in 2022 is on streaming, the Music app on yourMac still allows you to import music files and CDs into your music library. Here's how to do it. In macOS...
Apple Insider
Twitter's new moneymaking scheme is a giant violation of Apple's App Store guidelines
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twitter reportedly plans on forcing users to opt into personalized ads & location tracking, and also wants to sell phone numbers to increase revenue — and Apple won't be happy if they do either.
Phone Arena
Best apps for a free second phone number on iOS and Android
Almost everyone already has their own phone number where others can contact them if need be, so why would you need another one, you might ask?. Well, since you have already clicked on this article, then you most likely already have a pretty good idea how a second number would be of use to you. Maybe you have a small business and want to separate your private contacts list from the one that’s related to your work. A second phone number is a great way to do just that, and to restrict the access that clients and business partners can have to your time and attention.
9to5Mac
Sofa for iOS adds shared lists, Lock Screen widgets, and more to media organizer app
Sofa for iPhone and iPad is a beautiful app that offers a single place to organize all the movies, TV, music, books, podcasts, apps, and games you’d like to check out. With a major update, Sofa now has shared lists (in beta), Lock Screen widgets, Shortcuts support, and more.
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
9to5Mac
Dropbox and iCloud rival Proton Drive gets iOS app; uses end-to-end encryption
Proton Drive, a Dropbox and iCloud rival, has today launched iOS and Android apps for both free and paid cloud storage tiers. As you’d expect from the company that launched an encrypted email service, Proton Mail, the emphasis is on privacy and security …. Background. Proton is best known...
Apple Insider
Public betas for iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2 now available
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first public betas foriOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, and others have become available for testers signed up for Apple's public beta program. Just a day after resuming the developer beta cycle...
9to5Mac
Apple debuts Advanced Data Protection to bring end-to-end encryption to Messages in iCloud, Photos, device backups, much more
Apple today has announced a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for its various cloud services. Called Advanced Data Protection, this initiative expands end-to-end encryption to a number of additional iCloud services, including iCloud device backups, Messages backups, Photos, and much more. iCloud already offered end-to-end encryption for 14 different data...
Apple Insider
Some Apple HomeKit setups are breaking after iOS 16.2 update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — AppleHomeKit users can upgrade the underlying architecture of their Apple Home in iOS 16.2, but it hasn't been a smooth transition for some. Apple says that it has rebuilt the underlying architecture of HomeKit...
