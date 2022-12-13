Read full article on original website
Paxton launches border crisis probe into Texas Bar Foundation fund recipients
(The Center Square ) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday launched an investigation into three Texas Bar Foundation fund recipients to determine if the money was used to facilitate the border crisis. The foundation, a separate entity from the State Bar of Texas, is governed by its...
Three men sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. — Three men were sentenced Thursday to serve a minimum of seven to 12 years in prison for charges related to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, representing the longest sentences to date in the federal and state conspiracy cases. The three Jackson County sentencings...
Abbott signs agreement with Finland to expand economic partnerships
(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbot welcomed a delegation from Finland to Austin on Wednesday and signed an agreement signifying Texas’ commitment to strengthen its economic partnership with the Scandinavian nation. The meeting with Finish officials came just months after Abbott met with Queen Máxima of the...
Overton ISD considers joining Texas Guardian Program
Overton ISD is considering joining the Texas Guardian Program, which would allow district employees who have passed a series of requirements to be armed on campus. The district is expected to vote on the measure in the coming months and has reached out to the community for input. Overton ISD recently announced its interest in the program on Facebook, providing a survey to get feedback.
Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
New dental practice open in Savannah area
A new family-owned dental practice is now open off U.S. Highway 380 and Gardenia Boulevard in the Savannah area. Ryan Rediger worked as a dentist for 15 years in Las Vegas and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, before opening Gardenia Dentistry in Denton County with his wife, Kari. The private practice, at 26875 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 108, offers services including cleaning and preventive care, restorative fillings, crowns, bridges and implants.
