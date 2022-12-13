Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16.2 launching next week — here's all the new features for your iPhone
A stable version of iOS 16.2 is finally expected to arrive on phones after months of beta testing. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone.
CNET
Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
CNET
WhatsApp Adds Customizable Avatar Emoji for Chats
WhatsApp is adding avatars, custom stickers that can be customized with different hair styles, faces and clothing options. The Meta-owned chat app announced the new feature in a blog post Wednesday, and it's rolling out this week. The avatar feature is similar to those of several other messaging apps, including...
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
CarPlay features that are actually available in iOS 16
Apple showed off the next generation of CarPlay during WWDC 2022, and wow does it look stunning. The complete CarPlay takeover of the infotainment display, dash controls, and more tease us with Apple Car vibes. While Project Titan remains an R&D project, Apple says the first cars that will work...
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
Android Authority
How to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14
For the uninitiated, the “always-on display” feature has been around for over a decade — at least for Android devices. If active, your phone will display specific information even when asleep. This typically includes notifications, the current date and time, and the weather; however, some always-on screens show more. Apple recently brought this feature to iOS with the iPhone 14 series. Let’s review how to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14.
CNET
How to Free Up iPhone Storage Without Deleting Anything
If you're running out of space on your iPhone, you can really have just a handful of options: you can of course delete videos, documents, apps and other files on your existing phone or you can buy a new phone with more internal storage. And neither of those are great options, because you may not want to get rid of anything on your phone or spend money on a new one -- which is why you should take advantage of certain iOS features to free up storage without having to delete anything.
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
Windows 11's snipping tool to receive screen recording function
Something to look forward to: The screenshot function is a helpful tool that has received much attention from Microsoft in recent years. The latest Windows 11 insider build finally adds a versatile record feature, so users no longer need to rely on workarounds to create video clips of their actions.
9to5Mac
Apple debuts Advanced Data Protection to bring end-to-end encryption to Messages in iCloud, Photos, device backups, much more
Apple today has announced a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for its various cloud services. Called Advanced Data Protection, this initiative expands end-to-end encryption to a number of additional iCloud services, including iCloud device backups, Messages backups, Photos, and much more. iCloud already offered end-to-end encryption for 14 different data...
9to5Mac
Sofa for iOS adds shared lists, Lock Screen widgets, and more to media organizer app
Sofa for iPhone and iPad is a beautiful app that offers a single place to organize all the movies, TV, music, books, podcasts, apps, and games you’d like to check out. With a major update, Sofa now has shared lists (in beta), Lock Screen widgets, Shortcuts support, and more.
Apple confirms that it has stopped plans to roll out CSAM detection system
Back in 2021, Apple announced a number of new child safety features, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) detection for iCloud Photos. However, the move was widely criticized due to privacy concerns. After putting it on hold indefinitely, Apple has now confirmed that it has stopped its plans to roll out the CSAM detection system.
How to scrub your phone number and address from Google search
If your name or email address appears in any search results, here’s how to request your personal information be removed by Google from Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson
Apple Insider
Apple preparing for third-party app stores by 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is reportedly bracing itself for European Union law changes that will come into force in 2024, and is preparing for third-party app stores to exist on theiPhone and iPad. The introduction of the...
Apple Insider
Apple releases AirTag firmware update 2.0.36
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released an update forAirTag with unknown fixes and improvements, bringing the tracker to version 2.0.36. The AirTag is a quarter-sized tracking device that can be used to find lost items, and isn't...
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check their devices immediately – or risk big cost
CYBER-EXPERTS are urging Apple fans to update their gadgets immediately. Millions of iPhone owners have been told that they should update to the latest version of iOS. iPhone updates often include new features. But they also bundle in important security patches that you shouldn't ignore. "Apple has just published a...
Cult of Mac
Get a private second iPhone number for just $19
If you’re still using one phone number for everything, it’s time to upgrade your cell. Forget giving out your personal number to companies, private sellers and strangers. With a private phone line, you can keep different callers totally separate from your personal life. For one week only, you...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
Comments / 0