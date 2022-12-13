ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
CNET

WhatsApp Adds Customizable Avatar Emoji for Chats

WhatsApp is adding avatars, custom stickers that can be customized with different hair styles, faces and clothing options. The Meta-owned chat app announced the new feature in a blog post Wednesday, and it's rolling out this week. The avatar feature is similar to those of several other messaging apps, including...
9to5Mac

CarPlay features that are actually available in iOS 16

Apple showed off the next generation of CarPlay during WWDC 2022, and wow does it look stunning. The complete CarPlay takeover of the infotainment display, dash controls, and more tease us with Apple Car vibes. While Project Titan remains an R&D project, Apple says the first cars that will work...
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
Android Authority

How to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14

For the uninitiated, the “always-on display” feature has been around for over a decade — at least for Android devices. If active, your phone will display specific information even when asleep. This typically includes notifications, the current date and time, and the weather; however, some always-on screens show more. Apple recently brought this feature to iOS with the iPhone 14 series. Let’s review how to turn off the always-on display on an iPhone 14.
CNET

How to Free Up iPhone Storage Without Deleting Anything

If you're running out of space on your iPhone, you can really have just a handful of options: you can of course delete videos, documents, apps and other files on your existing phone or you can buy a new phone with more internal storage. And neither of those are great options, because you may not want to get rid of anything on your phone or spend money on a new one -- which is why you should take advantage of certain iOS features to free up storage without having to delete anything.
CNET

For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now

Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
CNET

iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It

If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
TechSpot

Windows 11's snipping tool to receive screen recording function

Something to look forward to: The screenshot function is a helpful tool that has received much attention from Microsoft in recent years. The latest Windows 11 insider build finally adds a versatile record feature, so users no longer need to rely on workarounds to create video clips of their actions.
9to5Mac

Apple debuts Advanced Data Protection to bring end-to-end encryption to Messages in iCloud, Photos, device backups, much more

Apple today has announced a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for its various cloud services. Called Advanced Data Protection, this initiative expands end-to-end encryption to a number of additional iCloud services, including iCloud device backups, Messages backups, Photos, and much more. iCloud already offered end-to-end encryption for 14 different data...
9to5Mac

Apple confirms that it has stopped plans to roll out CSAM detection system

Back in 2021, Apple announced a number of new child safety features, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) detection for iCloud Photos. However, the move was widely criticized due to privacy concerns. After putting it on hold indefinitely, Apple has now confirmed that it has stopped its plans to roll out the CSAM detection system.
Apple Insider

Apple preparing for third-party app stores by 2024

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is reportedly bracing itself for European Union law changes that will come into force in 2024, and is preparing for third-party app stores to exist on theiPhone and iPad. The introduction of the...
Apple Insider

Apple releases AirTag firmware update 2.0.36

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released an update forAirTag with unknown fixes and improvements, bringing the tracker to version 2.0.36. The AirTag is a quarter-sized tracking device that can be used to find lost items, and isn't...
Cult of Mac

Get a private second iPhone number for just $19

If you’re still using one phone number for everything, it’s time to upgrade your cell. Forget giving out your personal number to companies, private sellers and strangers. With a private phone line, you can keep different callers totally separate from your personal life. For one week only, you...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality

Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.

